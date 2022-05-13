Kevin Bacon On ‘Tremors’ Costar Fred Ward: “I Couldn’t Have Asked For A Better Partner” To Battle Giant Underground Worms

Skip to main content
Tremors 2
Universal Pictures

Kevin Bacon will never forget the work he did with costar Fred Ward on the cult favorite film Tremors.

Bacon honored Ward today in a social media post. Ward died last Sunday at age 79.

“So sad to hear about Fred Ward. When it came to battling underground worms, I couldn’t have asked for a better partner. I will always remember chatting about his love of Django Reinhardt and jazz guitar during our long, hot days in the high desert. Rest In Peace, Fred,” Bacon said on Twitter.

Bacon and Ward teamed on the 1990 film, which became a fan favorite thanks to incessant replays on cable after bombing at the box office. Tremors was about the small desert town of Perfection, Nevada, which has enormous worm-like monsters killing anyone who ventures onto their turf.

 

