‘NCIS’ Actor Katrina Law Joins Frank Grillo In Werewolf Horror-Thriller ‘Year 2’

EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Law (NCIS) has signed on to star opposite Frank Grillo in the horror-thriller Year 2, from director Steven C. Miller (Line of Duty), which is heading into production this month.

The film written by Matthew Kennedy (Inheritance) finds werewolves on the loose in a small town. Law is playing the brilliant geneticist, Dr. Amy Chen, who goes on a dangerous journey with Grillo’s character to saved loved ones, against a ticking clock. Myles Nestel (Blacklight) and Craig Chapman (Honest Thief) will serve as Year 2‘s producers.

Law recently joined CBS’ NCIS as new female lead Jessica Knight, and has also been seen on such series as NCIS: Hawai’i, Hawaii Five-0, Arrow, Magnum P.I., The Oath, Sacred Lies, Training Day, Spartacus and The Resistance, among others. She’s appeared on the film side in such titles as Zeroes, Darkness Rising, Mafiosa and Death Valley, to name a few.

Law is represented by Innovative Artists and Joel Stevens Entertainment.