Kathleen Kennedy Reveals The Lesson Learned In Her ‘Star Wars’ Filmmaking Experiences

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has been around Hollywood a long time. But she’s still learning.

Speaking to Vanity Fair’s Anthony Breznican , she admitted that the 2018 Solo film, about the younger years of the swashbuckling space cowboy Han Solo, taught her a lesson: don’t recast a core role.

Solo was one such attempt, with Alden Ehrenreich in the iconic Han Solo role pioneered by Harrison Ford. Kennedy took over Lucasfilm in 2012 with a goal to inject new energy into the Star Wars franchise.was one such attempt, with Alden Ehrenreich in the iconic Han Solo role pioneered by Harrison Ford.

The film made less at the box office than any other live-action Star Wars movie.

“There should be moments along the way when you learn things,” says Kennedy. “Now it does seem so abundantly clear that we can’t do that.”