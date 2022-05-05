Karine Jean-Pierre Named New White House Press Secretary, Replacing Jen Psaki

Karine Jean-Pierre, a former political analyst for NBC News and MSNBC, will step to the podium as White House Press Secretary when Jen Psaki exits next week. She had been the principal deputy press secretary and deputy assistant to President Joe Biden.

“Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people,” Biden said in a statement. “Jill and I have known and respected Karine a long time and she will be a strong voice speaking for me and this administration.”

Jean-Pierre a longtime adviser to the POTUS, having served in senior communication and political roles in the administration, the cam

paign and to then-Vice President Biden in the Obama administration. She earlier was chief public affairs officer for MoveOn.org along with her NBC News work.

That is not such an unusual path to the West Wing, but her life experience is: Born in Martinique, Jean-Pierre is the daughter of Haitian immigrant parents who moved with her to the U.S. when she was 5, her father working as a cab driver and her mother as a caregiver. Raised in New York, her parents worked to make ends meet, and she often took on the responsibility of looking after her young siblings. They were determined that she went to college, on a path that initially was pre-med at the New York Institute of Technology, but she switched to public administration by the time she got to Columbia.

Psaki said early last month that she would be exiting as press secretary to take a job as a pundit at MSNBC.

The White House today also announced the return of Anita Dunn as a Senior Advisor and Assistant to the President. She rejoins the White House staff from her communications and political consulting firm SKDK and will assist in advancing Biden’s policy and communications objectives.