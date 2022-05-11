‘Kangaroo’: Studiocanal Hops Into Australia/New Zealand Family Comedy – Cannes Market

Studiocanal will begin global sales at Cannes on family comedy Kangaroo, the company’s first local Australia/New Zealand production. Kate Woods (The Umbrella Academy, The Lost Symbol, The Good Lord Bird) is attached to direct.

The story is inspired by the real-life tale of The Kangaroo Sanctuary founder Chris ‘Brolga’ Barns, who has been saving and raising baby kangaroos in Central Oz since 2005.

The film follows down-on-his-luck pro surfer Chris Matherson who becomes stranded in an Outback town after a car accident. There, he teams up with 11-year-old Indigenous girl Charlie. The pair form an unlikely friendship working together to rescue and rehabilitate orphaned joeys (baby kangaroos) in the remote but stunning community — an endeavor that proves to be life-changing for both.

The Dry’s Harry Cripps penned the script. Producers are Marian Macgowan (The Great, Two Hands, The Rage in Placid Lake) and Louise Smith (The End, Dance Academy, The Rage in Placid Lake). Shooting will take place in the Northern Territory of Australia.

Says Woods, “I am thrilled to be working on this warm hearted and delightful comedy about finding one’s place and purpose in the world. I can’t wait to work with the stars of the film – the kangaroos! As an Australian filmmaker it means so much to me to showcase my homeland in a fresh and exciting way.”

Elizabeth Trotman, CEO Studiocanal Australia and New Zealand adds, “We are so excited to embark on our first local production with Kangaroo. This is such a wonderful project that will capture the hearts of audiences worldwide. We can’t wait to bring this story inspired by the life of Chris Barns to the big screen and to tell this uniquely heart-warming Australian tale with our exceptional filmmaking team.”