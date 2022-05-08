Kang Soo-youn Dies: Pioneering South Korean Film Actress Was 55

Kang Soo-youn, who won South Korea’s first acting award from a Big Three film festival when she took home Best Actress honors at the Venice Film Festival, died Saturday, two days after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 55 and her family said she died of a cerebral hemorrhage at 3 PM at a hospital in southern Seoul.
The film industry will soon organize a funeral committee led by Kim Dong-ho, former chairperson of the board of the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).
Born in Seoul in 1966, she made her acting debut for local broadcaster TBC at age four, and went on to become a prominent child actor in the country.
