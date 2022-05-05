‘Justified: City Primeval’: Aunjanue Ellis, Boyd Holbrook, Adelaide Clemens, Vondie Curtis Hall Among 8 Cast In FX Limited Series

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard), Boyd Holbrook (The Premise), Adelaide Clemens (The Great Gatsby), Vondie Curtis Hall (Harriet), Marin Ireland (Y: The Last Man), Norbert Leo Butz (Bloodline), Victor Williams (The Good Lord Bird) and Vivian Olyphant are set as leads opposite Timothy Olyphant in FX’s Justified: City Primeval, the limited series inspired by Elmore Leonard’s City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit. Production begins this week in Chicago.

Seven years following the end of FX’s Justified, the limited series returns to U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens’ (played by original series star Olyphant) story eight years after he’s left Kentucky and now is based in Miami, balancing life as a marshal and part-time father of 14-year-old Willa, who will be played by Olyphant’s real-life daughter Vivian. A chance encounter on a Florida highway sends him to Detroit and he crosses paths with Clement Mansell (Holbrook), aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent sociopath who’s already slipped through the fingers of Detroit’s finest once and wants to do so again.

Ellis plays Carolyn, Clemens portrays Sandy, Hall plays Sweetie, Ireland portrays Maureen, Butz is Norbert and Williams plays Wendell.

Olyphant also is exec producing alongside showrunners and writers Dave Andron and Michael Dinner and original creator Graham Yost, with Dinner directing. Justified: City of Primeval is produced by Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions.

