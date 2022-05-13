Julie Plec Mourns “Red Wedding” Day Of Cancellations After ‘Legacies’, ‘Roswell, New Mexico’ & ‘The Endgame’ Axed

Julie Plec has probably had better days.

The venerable showrunner has suffered three cancellations of shows that she exec produces: Legacies and Roswell, New Mexico on The CW and The Endgame on NBC.

“It’s the Red Wedding at WBTV/CW today,” she tweeted. “Much more to say, but not today. Loads of gratitude coming for fans and cast and crew in future tweets. But today, we mourn.”

The Originals spinoff Legacies, which comes from Warner Bros. TV and CBS Studios, was canceled after four seasons. Similarly, Roswell, New Mexico will end with its fourth season. Finally, bank heist drama The Endgame, won’t return for a second season.

Plec still has plenty of shows left on the board; she has created Vampire Academy for Peacock and has an adaptation of Dead Day at the NBCU streamer as well as political series The Girls on the Bus at HBO Max and is developing Confessions, starring The Vampire Diaries alum Paul Wesley at Netflix.