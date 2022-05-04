‘Julia’ Renewed For Season 2 At HBO Max

HBO Max is dishing up more Julia Child.

The streamer has renewed drama series Julia, starring Sarah Lancashire as Child, for a second season.

It comes after the series about The French Chef creator launched on March 31 and ahead of the finale of its eight-part series.

Julia is inspired by Child’s life and her long-running television series, The French Chef, which pioneered the popular cooking-show genre. Through Julia and her singular can-do spirit, the series explores an evolving time in American history: the emergence of public television as a new social institution, feminism and the women’s movement, the nature of celebrity and America’s cultural growth. At its heart, the series is a portrait of a loving marriage with an evolving and complicated power dynamic.

Julia also features David Hyde Pierce, Bebe Neuwirth, Brittany Bradford, Fran Kranz and Fiona Glascott. Guest stars include Isabella Rossellini, Judith Light, Robert Joy, Erin Neufer, Jefferson Mays, James Cromwell and Adriane Lenox.

Julia is produced by Lionsgate and 3 Arts Entertainment. Chris Keyser serves as showrunner as well as executive producer alongside creator Daniel Goldfarb, who wrote the pilot. Erwin Stoff of 3 Arts Entertainment, Kimberly Carver, pilot director Charles McDougall and Erica Lipez also executive produce. Todd Schulkin is a Consulting Producer on behalf of The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts.

“Julia Child tends to make people happy,” EPs Keyser and Goldfarb said. “In a bleak world, she is a welcome balm. Making this show has done the same for us. Working with our cast — with Sarah and David — our production team, writers, directors and editors, who have become our friends, makes us happy. In the language of Julia, it feeds our souls. The genuine love and care that HBO Max has shown for our show has been overwhelming. They allowed us to tell the simple story of a group of remarkable, oddball, passionate people, who joyfully live their lives to the fullest. That we get to keep them alive for another season makes us the happiest of all, and we are already hard at work.”

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at HBO Max added: “Through her masterful performance, Sarah Lancashire welcomed us into the life of Julia Child, a trailblazer who, among her many accomplishments, redefined the possibilities of public television and, in turn, brought French cuisine and culture into American living rooms. We are grateful to our creative team, led by Chris Keyser and Daniel Goldfarb, and talented cast who entranced us all with an endless helping of warmth and charm. Julia is the perfect show for this moment, and we look forward to serving more in Season 2.”