‘Julia’: Julie Cohen & Betsy West’s Julia Child Feature Doc To Air On CNN

Julie Cohen and Betsy West’s Julia Child documentary Julia is to be given a linear TV showing on CNN later this month.

The theatrical feature, which is exec produced by Ron Howard, Brian Grazer and Michael Rosenberg, explores the celebrated TV chef’s near-10-year toil testing recipes and exchanging notes with two friends who shared her love of French food.

Featuring interviews with Child’s friends and family, the film explains her vast, enduring influence upon U.S. kitchens and culture.

Pioneering filmmakers Cohen and West are directors and producers are Holly Siegel, Justin Wilkes and Sara Bernstein.

The film will premiere on Memorial Day Monday 30 May at 8pm EST.

“Julia Child was a muse to so many of us who remember her hundreds of television appearances through the decades. We hope viewers will be delighted to discover – or rediscover – a woman who defied all expectations, pursued her passions, and soared in midlife, particularly in a field considered to be a mostly male bastion,” said Amy Entelis, Executive Vice President for Talent and Content Development for CNN Worldwide who alongside Courtney Sexton, Senior Vice President for CNN Films, is an executive producer on JULIA.

West and Cohen added: “Julia Child was an irresistible subject and not just because of her charismatic, joie-de-vivre personality, and crying-out-for-imitation voice. As a cookbook author and television chef, Julia had a profound impact on the way Americans think about food, about television, and about the possibilities for women.”

Child’s story is also chronicled in Daniel Goldfarb’s HBO Max drama Julia, which launched in March and has already been renewed for a second season.