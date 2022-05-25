Josh Duggar Sentenced To 12 Years In Prison For Child Pornography – Update

UPDATED with sentencing: 1:26 PM: Former 19 Kids and Counting star Josh Duggar, 34, was sentenced to twelve-and-a-half years in prison today, according to the Associated Press. The father of seven had faced a maximum of 20 years after prosecutors argued he has a “deep-seated, pervasive and violent sexual interest in children.”

Duggar was found guilty on two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography last December after which lawyers for the former reality TV star, who maintained his innocence, had asked for a sentence of five years.

Per People, a judge today dropped one of the charges before sentencing today. Each count carried a maximum sentence of 20 years.

His father Jim Bob and Josh’s wife, Anna, were in court today as well as his sister Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth and brother Jason Duggar.

After being released, Duggar will be under mandated supervision for the next 20 years. He will not be allowed to have unsupervised contact with any children, including his own.

Further, he must take part in treatment for sex offenders, may not view pornography of any sort or possess any electronic devices with photo storage capacity of any kind. He will also be subject to random searches and polygraph tests.

PREVIOUSLY on December 9, 2021: Former 19 Kids and Counting star Josh Duggar, 33, was convicted today on two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography. It took a Fayetteville, Arkansas jury one day to deliver the verdict.

The father of seven faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for each charge when he’s finally sentenced, according to AP. His legal team told NBC News that they plan to appeal.

Duggar was among the family members who appeared on TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting until the network pulled the show in 2015 after revelations he had molested four of his sisters and another girl.

A spin-off focused just on the kids called Counting On was canceled by TLC after Duggar’s arrest earlier this year.

In a statement after the Duggar scion was charged, parents Jim Bob and Michelle issued the following statementL “The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious. It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and [his wife] Anna and continue to pray for their family.”

Jim Bob Duggar is currently running for a vacant state Senate seat in Arkansas.