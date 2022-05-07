Skip to main content
Jon Batiste Postpones Premiere of ‘American Symphony’ at Carnegie Hall After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Jon Batiste David Needleman

Days after attending the Met Gala, Jon Batiste has postponed the Carnegie Hall debut tomorrow of his American Symphony production. He cited contracting Covid-19 as the reason.

The announcement came via his Intstagram site.

“Thank you to my incredible team and all the musicians who have been on this journey with me,” Batiste wrote. “I look forward to the day I can share the stage with you all again and share this work with the world. Stay safe out there.”

Batiste is an Oscar, Grammy, and Golden Globe winner. He was the most Grammy-nominated artist for the 2022 ceremony, and the top winner of the night
In addition to Carnegie Hall, he will also miss an appearance on The Late Show.

 

