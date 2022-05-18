JoJo Siwa Docuseries Greenlighted By Facebook Watch For Summer Premiere

has given a green light to JoJo Goes, a new original hybrid docuseries starring actress, singer and influencer JoJo Siwa.

Per the platform’s official description, Siwa “will be joined by her celebrity friends to partake in some crazy fun adventures she’s always wanted to experience but never got the chance.” The series, produced by B17 Entertainment, will premiere on Facebook Watch this summer and also will be available on Watch Together via Messenger and Instagram video calls.

“JoJo Siwa’s boundless positivity and message of self-love have made her an inspiration to millions who have watched her grow up on stage, tv, and online. This series takes fans along for the ride as soon-to-be 19-year-old JoJo explores all the off-stage passions and quirky paths that haven’t fit into her daily life as a super celebrity,” said Aliyah Silverstein, SVP of Current Programming and Executive Producer, B17 Entertainment. “It’s an entirely new side of JoJo that we are excited to share.”

Mina Lefevre, Head of Development & Programming, Meta adds, “JoJo Siwa has become an important voice for her generation and is beloved for her talent, courage and honesty. We look forward to seeing JoJo and her friends explore all of the exciting experiences we have lined up, along with our wonderful partners at B17 Entertainment, pushing themselves outside of their comfort zones in a way audiences have never seen before.”

JoJo Goes is executive produced by JoJo Siwa, Jessalynn Siwa, Caryn Sterling, Rhett Bachner, Brien Meagher, Aliyah Silverstein, and Melissa Bidwell, who also serves as showrunner.

“I’m so excited to partner with Facebook Watch for JoJo Goes! I will be going on some crazy fun adventures and I can’t wait for my fans to see what new things I try out with some of my best friends! Make sure to check it out,” said Siwa.

Siwa recently starred in ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, where she made history as the first contestant to dance with a same sex partner. She serves as creative director and executive producer of the reality competition series Siwa’s Dance Pop Revolution on Peacock. She also stars in The J Team, a live-action musical on Paramount+, where she serves as Executive Producer and performs the film’s original soundtrack. Her single “Boomerang” has been viewed over 950 million times and is RIAA certified multi-platinum, plus her singles “Kid in a Candy Store,” and “Hold The Drama” are both RIAA certified gold.

Siwa most recently was tapped as a judge for Season 17 of So You Think You Can Dance, alongside Matthew Morrison. Siwa has also just signed a deal with Columbia Records and is currently working on new music.