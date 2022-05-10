Johnny Weir To Host Peacock’s Coverage Of Eurovision – How To Watch 2022 Song Contest Live In The U.S.

Beginning tomorrow, the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will be available to stream exclusively on Peacock in the United States, both live and on-demand. This is the second year in a row that Peacock has exclusively streamed the Eurovision Song Contest in the United States.

Two-time Olympian, NBC correspondent and Eurovision fan Johnny Weir, will host the Peacock stream of the song contest live from Los Angeles. Weir will be providing commentary and pop-ins throughout the stream.

Eurovision is the world’s largest song contest held annually. Fans can expect breathtaking performances from some of the world’s best singers and songwriters. The first semi-final is Tuesday, May 10, 2022 3pm ET/12pm PT. Second semi-final is Thursday, May 12, 2022, 3pm ET /12pm PT, and the grand final: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 3pm ET / 12:00pm PT.

The Eurovision Song Contest, sometimes abbreviated to ESC and often known simply as Eurovision, is an international songwriting competition organized annually by the European Broadcasting Union, featuring participants representing primarily European countries.