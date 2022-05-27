Johnny Depp’s “Victim Blaming” $50M Defamation Trial Against Amber Heard Is All About The First Amendment, Defense Says In Closing Argument

“This whole case is about blaming Amber Heard for things she didn’t do,” the Aquaman star’s lawyer told a Virginia courtroom today in closing arguments in the $50 million defamation trial from Johnny Depp against his former wife.

“But that’s what Mr. Depp does, that’s what he’s always done,” started attorney Ben Rottenborn for the defense to the jury and Judge Penney Azcarate on Friday. “Blame other people, refuse to take accountability. But the problem for him here is he’s running head long into the United States Constitution.”

“Most of what you have heard in this trial, you do not need to make a decision on,” a mainly measured Rottenborn asserted after six weeks of “heinous abuse” claims and highly explicated testimony” recounted by both Depp and Heard, various staffers, doctors, family members, friends and well paid hangers-on. Rottenborn termed the whole case and trial as “victim blaming at its most disgusting” on the part of the Depp and his Brown Ruddick lawyers.

Having stumbled into various traps by Depp’s team and seemingly losing the plot over and over, Heard’s team today came out with precision on American’s sacred document, finally.

“Does the First Amendment give Ms. Heard the right to write the words she wrote in this article on December 18, 2018?” Rottenborn asked rhetorically. “Should someone be able to write an article like that in the United States of America without going through Hell?” he went on to say of the focus of the trial.

“Ladies and gentleman, let me be very clear, if Amber was abused by Mr. Depp even one time, then she wins,” Rottenborn added, calling it “ridiculous” Depp assertion that he never abused his Rum Diary co-star. “They are trying to trick you to believe that Amber has to be perfect to win. Actually, if he fails to prove he didn’t abuse Amber one time, she wins.”

Depp sued Heard in March 2019 over a December 18, 2018 Washington Post op-ed the actress wrote about becoming “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Though the op-end never mentioned Depp by name, the past Oscar nominee claimed it “devastated” his already waning career. As his attorneys have proclaimed over and over in the April 11 starting trial, Depp also said back in 2019 that he was in fact the one who was abused in the relationship. As was brought up this morning, those claims by Depp are an apparent contradiction to what both sides said publicly in their temporary restraining order filled 2016 divorce.

Characterizing Depp as vindictive on Friday, Rottenborn said the actor “will do everything he can to destroy your life, destroy your career.”

“Just because people might read the article and remember that Amber Heard used to be married to Johnny Depp and she accused him of abuse, that doesn’t mean that she designed and intended defamatory implications in writing about herself,” Rottenborn also noted in the opening of the defense’s closing argument, which are expected to last several hours today.

Having failed to get the case dismissed or moved out of Virginia, Heard in 2020 countersued for $100 million. That countersuit came months before Depp’s UK libel case against The Sun tabloid for calling him a “wife beater” proved dramatically unsuccessful in November 2020.

“This is the real Johnny Depp,” the lawyer said, noting the sexual assault claims and reading out and showing numerous texts from the former Pirates of the Caribbean star to friends like The Avengers’ Paul Bettany and staffers threating death, sexual violence and “global humiliation” against Heard. Audio tapes of self-describing “monster” Depp screaming at Heard that she is a “f*cking c*nt” and a disturbing 2016 video of an enraged Depp smashing up a kitchen bellowing “motherf*cker” were also played for the jury for maximum impact following the scorched Earth closing argument from the plaintiff’s legal team. “That’s abuse,” Rottenborn said, noting Depp’s habit of snickering when such evidence was shown in the Fairfax County Courthouse.

Briefly listing off all the accusations and dirty laundry that has stunk up most of this circus of a trial, Rottenborn exclaimed “none of that is in the article.” He added: It would be a very different article if she’d written about what she suffered, what she told you about the past six weeks.”

“The facts are absolute overwhelming of abuse,” Rottenborn reiterated near the end of his presentation, which was momentarily interrupted by an Amber alert going off on numerous courtroom attendee’s phones. “Any damage to Mr. Depp’s career is self-caused.”

Rottenborn will be succeed in the courtroom by his fellow defense attorney Elaine Bredehoft, who will argue the counterclaims. After that, Depp’s side will have an hour for rebuttal and then Heard’s team will have another hour themselves to address the jury. If all goes to schedule, later this afternoon, the seven-person jury will go behind closed doors to consider their verdict.

In theory, we could see a verdict today, before the Memorial Day long weekend begins. However, but in all likelihood, deliberations will continue into next week after the holiday.