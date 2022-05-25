Johnny Depp Says Amber Heard’s Claims Of Abuse Were “Unimaginably Brutal, Cruel And All False” — Update

UPDATE: Johnny Depp gave an extended denial of his ex-wife Amber Heard’s claims that he physically abused her, telling the jury in his $50 million defamation trial that her claims were “unimaginably brutal, cruel and all false.”

Depp returned to the stand on Wednesday to rebut a series of claims that Heard and her defense team presented in their case.

“No human being is perfect, certainly not, none of us,” Depp said. “But I have never in my life committed sexual battery, physical abuse.” He went on about “all these outlandish, outrageous stories of me committing these things, and living with it for six years and waiting to bring the truth out.”

“So this is not easy for any of us, I know that,” Depp said. “But no matter what happens, I did get here and I did tell the truth and I have spoken up for what I have been carrying on my back reluctantly for six years.”

Depp laced his testimony with occasionally irreverent and sometimes biting quips.

When his attorney asked him how it affected him when Heard obtained a restraining order on May 27, 2016, he said, “It changed everything.”

Heard’s attorney then raised an objection for “relevance.”

“Oh, it didn’t change everything?” Depp then said in a tone of sarcasm from the witness stand.

Judge Penney Azcarate then reminded Depp, “Sir, if you could wait for the objection, please.”

“I’m sorry. Tourette’s,” Depp responded.

Depp also tried to counter the testimony of his former business manager, Josh Mandel, who testified that the actor burned through his fortune because of his profligate spending and as he faced a substance abuse problem. Depp, though, claimed that Mandel had embezzled his earnings and was “a very bitter man who ended up with a lot of money I worked hard for over the years.” Mandel denied those claims. After Depp sued, they reached a settlement.

PREVIOUSLY: Johnny Depp returned to the witness stand in his $50 million defamation trial against Amber Heard on Wednesday in an effort to rebut his ex-wife’s claims of domestic abuse.

At the start of Depp’s testimony, he offered a defense to Heard’s $100 million counter claim. She countersued in 2020, citing comments made by Depp’s attorney Adam Waldman that contended in comments to the Daily Mail that Heard’s allegations of abuse were fabricated.

But Depp said that he wasn’t even aware of Waldman’s comments until Heard filed her counterclaim. Depp’s team contends that Waldman was not acting on Depp’s behalf.

“It just seemed like a lot of word salad to me,” Depp said of Waldman’s comment. “I didn’t know where they came from, where they ended up.”

Depp was called back to the stand by his legal in their rebuttal. He previously testified last month.

Depp sued Heard after she wrote an op-ed published in the Washington Post in December, 2018. In the piece, Heard wrote that “two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out.” In 2016, Heard obtained a restraining order against Depp, claiming domestic abuse. He has denied those claims.