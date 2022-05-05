Johnny Depp Snickers In Court As Amber Heard Details Alleged Violence & Controlling Behavior By Him; Testimony Describes ‘Pirates’ Actor’s 2014 Stormy Opioid Detox – Update

UPDATE, 10:10 AM: On the 15th day of Johnny Depp’s $50 million defamation trial against Amber Heard, the Aquaman star told the Virginia courtroom how things between herself and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor “really weren’t okay …I was just catering to his mood” during his 2014 detox from Oxycontin.

“I said something to him, he got so angry and slapped me across the face,” a sometimes crying and voice-cracking Heard said Thursday in her second day of testimony. “But it was so weird, he was crying … no women had embarrassed me like that,” the actress added, as a mainly downcast and scribbling Depp sat nearby with his lawyers.

Though at one point, as Heard described the events in the Bahamas eight years ago, Depp did become quite animated and leaned over to attorney Ben Chew. At another junction, as he had yesterday, Depp giggled and snickered like a schoolboy with Chew as Heard today detailed the increasing controlling behavior Depp displayed over her. Specifically, Heard described the criteria he demanded she meet to be in the 2015 released Magic Mike XXL

“I deeply cared about this human’s well-being ..it was very confusing and scary,” Heard declared of the Bahamas detox process, noting the praise that Depp alternatively gave her. “He told me all the time I save his life, he wouldn’t be doing this without me,” she said. Later, as Depp’s lawyers let loose with their constant battery of objections and “hearsay” calls, Heard’s lead lawyer Elaine Bredehoft introduced a post-detox text from Depp to Heard where the actor called his partner an ”angel” for helping him.

“He never had to deal with the clean-up .. .he never had to deal with my face the next day.,” a tearful Heard told the court later in his testimony.

In her short stint on the stand so far, Heard has leveled a number of allegations of abuse, in many forms, against Depp – including sexual assault. The Black Mass actor’s drug and alcohol use sits at the heart of most of those allegations, with Depp turning into a self-described “monster” when under the influence. “I’m a f*cking savage,” Depp wrote Heard in a December 18 2018 text, as has been brought up before

That “was the language he used after a particularly violent episode,” Heard explained to Judge Penny Azcarte, the jury and others in the Fairfax County Courthouse. “Sometime I don’t think he understood how much he could hurt me physically,” she added, admitting that she “yelled at him, screaming at him ..it was awful.”

“Nothing I did made him stop hitting me.”

Throughout the April 11 starting trial, Depp and various paid witnesses for hm has denied the actor had serious problem with booze and drugs. Claiming cocaine and other such intake had little actual effect on him, which kind of undermines the point of taking them, Depp has copped to an opioid addiction, which he says he conquered. He also has admitted that Heard was by his side during his 2014 detox and he was thankful for that.

Still, from the moment he launched his March 2019 lawsuit against Head based on a late 2018 Washington Post op-ed the actress had written on being a survivor of domestic abuse, Depp has denied he abused Heard. Despite losing a 2020 UK libel suit against the tabloid The Sun calling him a “wife-beater,” Depp continues to proclaim he is the victim of domestic abuse in the relationship with Heard – even though the couple’s very public and restraining order filled 2016 divorce indicated otherwise at the time.

The court in on its lunch break now. Today is the last day the trial will be in session this week and it will pause all the next week for a pre-scheduled conference Judge Azcarte is attending. Testimony will pick up again on May 16.

PREVIOUSLY, 8:56 AM: Amber Heard alleged more instances of physical abuse by Johnny Depp, painting a picture of a dream relationship turning into a nightmare as the actor descended into drug and alcohol binges.

Just before a morning break on Thursday, the jury listened to an audio recording that Heard said she took of Depp on a May 24, 2014 private flight from Boston, in which Depp is heard moaning. At the time, Heard said, he had locked himself in the bathroom at “started howling like an animal.”

Heard said that she started recording because “in my experience, when Johnny was that inebriated, he would not remember what was done.”

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million over a Washington Post op ed she wrote in 2018, in which she said that she had become “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Depp denies her claims of domestic abuse.

Heard, who has countersued, took the stand on Wednesday, and has since been going through a narrative of their relationship, describing instances where Depp was emotionally a physically abusive to her.

On the May, 2014 flight, she said, Depp was upset that she was doing a movie with James Franco, whom he despised, and that she had a love scene with him. At one point on the flight, Depp started throwing ice cubes and utensils at her, “talking about what an embarrassment I am.” She said that she tried to avoid engaging with him, but “Johnny came to me each time.”

“I was looking out the window and he slaps my face,” Heard said, looking at the jury most times as she testified.

She said that a friend was in close proximity, and although the slap “didn’t hurt me,” “I as just embarrassed that he would do that in front of people.”

Then, she said, as she went to move to the front of the plane, she turned away and “I feel this boot in my back. He just kicked me. … I thought to myself. ‘I don’t know what to do.’ No one said anything. No one did anything. I felt so embarrassed that he could do that in front of people.”

Heard also described an incident earlier that month, when they both attended the Met Gala. She said that at the dinner, Depp thought she was “looking at this woman in a sexual way.”

In their hotel room afterward, she said, Depp shoved her and grabbed her by the area around her collar bone. She said that she then shoved him back, and “he threw a bottle at me. It missed me but broke the chandelier.” She said that they then had a struggle in the living room and he shoved her down on a sofa “and at some point he just whacks me in the face.”

“I suspected I had a broken nose. Other than that I was relatively unscathed,” Heard said. As it turned out, she said, her nose was discolored.

Depp again did not make eye contact with his ex-wife and instead looked down and appeared to be writing.

Heard described how, in August, 2013, when Depp proposed to her, and the joy she felt. “I looked into his eyes and saw my future and hope, like blind hope.”

“I thought if we were married, this is real, it’s not chaotic, this will change,” she said.

The next March, they held an engagement party and invited a large group of family and friends. They walked in together but Depp “disappeared upstairs almost the entire party.” He was sharing drugs with her dad, Heard said.

“My dad at the time was addicted to the same thing Johnny was,” she said. She said at one point her dad left with Depp’s security guard to get drugs in West Hollywood.

“I tried to get Johnny to come downstairs and he just snapped at me, verbally told me to shut the f— up,” Heard said. “I remember talking to my mom about the irony of it.”