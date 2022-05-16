Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial Resumes As Actress Gives Further Details Of Alleged Abuse, Denies “Prank” That Was Focus Of ‘SNL’ Skit

Amber Heard’s testimony resumed on Monday in Johnny Depp’s $50 million defamation trial against her, as the actress made further details of her ex-husband’s alleged abuse during their marriage.

The Fairfax, VA trial was on a one-week break as Judge Penney Azcarate attended a pre-scheduled judicial conference, but Heard picked up where she left off, with stories from their stormy marriage, presented along with audio of their arguments and photos of her alleged injuries.

One photo, from Dec. 15, 2015, showed her bruised temple. Heard testified that Depp caused the injury during one of their arguments.

“Johnny had his hand on part of my face, with my face down, and he was punching my head, repeatedly punching my in my head,” she said. “That is what caused that bruise in my temple.”

Depp has denied abusing Heard. He filed his lawsuit against her after she published a Washington Post op ed in December, 2018, in which she wrote that “two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out.”

In Monday’s testimony, Heard said that by January, 2016, Depp’s drug use had become so severe that he had been “hallucinating.” Depp’s attorney objected to that specific characterization, but Heard was allowed to describe other aspects his behavior.

“He was talking to people who weren’t there, meaning people who were not in the room,” she said. “He would comment on someone being in the room behind me who wasn’t there. It was terrifying.”

Heard also addressed a notorious incident from April, 2016, when they got in an argument after Depp missed her 30th birthday dinner. She said that their fight included a shoving match, and Depp throwing a bottle of champagne that went through a painting. She said that he then wrestled her down on their bed and grabbed her by her pubic area. He was taunting me: ‘look who is so tough. Want to be tough like a man now?'” Depp finally screamed at her, “Happy F—ing Birthday,” and then stormed out.

The next day, she said, a friend came over and they were to drive to the Coachella Music Festival. One of their dogs, Boo, had been on the bed, but had bowel control issues. Depp had testified earlier that fecal matter had been left in the bed, an incident that was the source of a Saturday Night Live skit last weekend.

But Heard denied committing any kind of prank. “I don’t think that is funny, period. I think that is disgusting,” she said.