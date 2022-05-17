Johnny Depp’s Attorney Challenges Amber Heard’s Claim Of Sexual Assault During 2015 Fight

Amber Heard faced another morning of contentious testimony on Tuesday, as one of Johnny Depp’s attorneys tried to raise doubts in the jury’s mind of her claims that her ex-husband assaulted her.

Camille Vasquez challenged Heard over her timeline of events of an argument she had with Depp in March, 2015, when they were in Australia at a rented home while he was shooting a movie. During the confrontation, the top of one of Depp’s fingers was cut off. He claims that Heard caused the injury when she threw a vodka bottle at him. Her attorneys claim that Depp injured himself, and she has testified that Depp sexually assaulted her with a bottle during the confrontation.

Vasquez asked Heard multiple times about the sequence of events during the fight: when she said that Depp smashed a phone, severed his finger and pinned her down. But Heard said that she could not recall the sequence of events and has not claimed otherwise.

At points, Vasquez’s cross examination became more of a matter of reminding the jury the contrasting claims of what happened.

“Mr. Depp lost the tip of his finger after you threw a bottle at him, isn’t that right?” Vasquez said.

“That is incorrect,” Heard said, glancing at times over at the jury.

“You’re the one who assaulted someone with a bottle in Australia, isn’t that right, Miss Heard?”

“I didn’t assault Johnny in Australia. I didn’t assault Johnny ever,” Heard responded.

Then, Vasquez stated to Heard, “That night in Australia, after you cut off his finger with a bottle, you weren’t scared of him at all.”

Looking toward the jury, Heard said, “This is a man who tried to kill me, of course it is scary, he’s also my husband.”

Vasquez also noted that Heard did not seek medical treatment after the alleged assault. “There is not a single medical record for any of these injuries,” she said.

Depp’s legal team has claimed that it was Depp who was a victim of assault and his then-wife was frequently belittling and confrontational. Vasquez, sometimes throwing in sarcastic asides as she questions Heard, has spent a great deal of her cross examination highlighting contradictions in the actress’ claims of assault.

Earlier in the morning, Vasquez challenged Heard on why she gave Depp a knife as a gift in 2012, given that she testified that he was physically violent to her at the time.

As the actual knife was shown in the courtroom, Vasquez asked, “That is the knife you gave to the man who was hitting you, right Miss Heard?”

She answered, “I wasn’t worried that he was going to stab me with it when I gave it to him, that is for certain.”

Heard said that 2012 was the “best of times” in their relationship because Depp was sober during part of the year.

Depp sued Heard for $50 million for defamation over a 2018 Washington Post op ed in which Heard wrote that she “became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out.” Depp has denied her claims of abuse. She has counter sued for $100 million over claims that she fabricated her stories.