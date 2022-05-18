Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: Friend Testifies About Actress’ Injuries And Being “Scared” For Her

Raquel Pennington testifies in a previously recorded video deposition, as a picture of actor Amber Heard is seen on screen in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court.

A friend of Amber Heard testified on Wednesday about seeing the extent of the actress’ injuries following arguments with Johnny Depp.

“I was scared for Amber,” said Raquel “Rocky” Pennington. “I was so sad for Johnny, because he is my friend too, and I really wanted them to be able to get it together.”

Pennington’s testimony came via a video deposition from January. A great deal of her testimony centered on seeing Heard in the aftermath of an argument she had with Depp in December, 2015, at their downtown Los Angeles penthouse.

The jury was shown photos of Heard, which Pennington said were taken that night. Fighting back tears at moments, Pennington described how one picture showed Heard with two black eyes and a swollen bottom lip.

Pennington also described the injuries in questioning by Depp’s attorneys.

Heard’s head was “raw and red,” she said, and there was “a bloody patch with her hair missing.” Asked if Heard’s face could have been red from crying, Pennington said, “It could have been.”

But jurors also were shown other photos from that evening, including a photo of a clump of hair on the carpeted floor. Pennington testified that it was her understanding that the hair was Heard’s. She also said that she took some of the photoos, but did not alter the images.

Pennington said that they called for assistance from a private nurse at the penthouse, who instructed her to not let Heard got to sleep that night and to monitor her speech.

In video testimony that ran on Tuesday, Pennington said that she and Heard no longer are close. She said that they no longer speak but they are “not enemies.”

“I wanted to spend more time with other people in my life and prioritize other relationships,” she said.

Pennington also testified about going to the Depp-Heard penthouse on the night of May 21, 2016 as the couple was having an argument.

That incident is one of the key moments in the timeline of their marriage. Heard claims that Depp struck her with a phone. She filed for divorce several days later, and then obtained a restraining order against her estranged husband.

But Depp denies that he struck her, and his legal team has questioned the veracity of Heard’s claims and photos of her injuries after that argument. Pennington, who lived in a next-door penthouse, said that when she entered Depp “was yelling. I don’t remember exactly what he was saying, but she was calling for help. That had never happened before. [She was] saying ‘Help. Help me.'”

Pennington said that she put “my hands on his chest” and recalled saying, “Stop. Just stop. Calm down.”

She said that she then put her body over Heard’s as she was on the couch, but Depp “was yelling at her to get up.” At one point, Pennington said, she saw a big orange ceramic ashtray. nearby. “I was thinking if he gets any closer I am going to just hit him with the ashtray,” she said.

Depp stopped when two of his security guards came and one told him, “Boss, come on, let’s go.”

But Depp then smashed stuff on a kitchen island before he left, Pennington said. She denied that she staged any of the scene afterward.