Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: Kate Moss Counters Rumor That Actor Pushed Her Down Stairs, Says He Actually Came To Her Aid

By Ted Johnson, Dominic Patten

Model Kate Moss, a former girlfriend of actor Johnny Depp, testifies via video link at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool photo via AP)

Kate Moss gave very brief testimony at the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial, denying that the actor pushed her down a flight of stairs when they dated in the 1990s.

Instead, Moss said that Depp came to her aid.

She said that they had been staying at the GoldenEye resort in Jamaica and, during a rainstorm, “As I left the room I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back. I screamed because I was in pain.” She said that Depp came to her aid and carried her back to the room and got her medical attention.

“He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any kind of stairs,” she said from Gloucester, England, where she was connected via video link.
Moss and Depp dated from 1994 to 1998, she said. Depp’s legal team called her as a witness after Heard, in her testimony, referenced the supermodel.
Earlier this month, Heard testified that during one of their arguments, in March 2015, Depp swung at her sister, Whitney, who was near a flight of stairs. Heard said that “in my head I just instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs” and then punched Depp to try to get him to stop.
When Heard mentioned Moss, Depp’s attorney, Benjamin Chew, turned around and gave a fist pump to another attorney, Camille Vasquez, while Depp smiled. The actor’s legal team saw this as an opportunity to bring Moss into the case as a rebuttal witness, bolstering their claims that it was Heard who engaged in domestic abuse. Heard also referenced the rumor in her testimony during Depp’s defamation trial in the UK against The Sun. He lost that case.
Heard’s team chose not to cross examine Moss, meaning her testimony was just a few minutes long.

