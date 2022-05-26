‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Star Shamier Anderson Joins Action Pic ‘Tin Soldier’

EXCLUSIVE: Shamier Anderson (John Wick 4) has joined the cast of Brad Furman’s Tin Soldier which is currently shooting in Greece.

The casting marks a reunion for Shamier and Furman after the former starred in City Of Lies.

As we revealed last week, starring are Oscar winner Jamie Foxx (Spider-Man: No Way Home), Oscar winner Robert De Niro(Joker), Scott Eastwood (The Fate of the Furious) and John Leguizamo (John Wick). Filming is underway in Greece.

Tin Soldier tells the story of The Bokushi (Foxx), who preaches to hundreds of veterans who have been drawn to the promise of protection and purpose under him. Surrounded by his devout military-trained followers, he has built an impenetrable fortress and amassed an arsenal of weapons. After several failed infiltration attempts, the government – in the form of military operative Emmanuel Ashburn (De Niro) – recruits Nash Cavanaugh (Eastwood), an ex-special forces asset, who was once a disciple of The Bokushi. Nash agrees to use his vulnerable past and insider knowledge of the enigmatic leader to finally get revenge on the man who took everything from him, including the love of his life.

Brad Furman (The Lincoln Lawyer) is directing from his script with Jess Fuerst. Unified Pictures’ Keith Kjarval (Dragged Across Concrete), Current Entertainment’s Steven Chasman (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw) and Romulus Entertainment’s Brad Feinstein (Bruised) will produce. Furman and Fuerst will also produce under their Road Less Traveled Productions banner. Blue Rider’s Walter Josten and Unified’s Ben Ruffman are executive producers.

WME Independent is handling international sales with CAA Media Finance and WME Independent co-repping North America. The project has been quietly known to buyers for a little while so there’s already good traction on deals, we hear.

Anderson is best known for movies Bruised, Stowaway, and the upcoming John Wick 4, as well as TV series including Wynona Earp and Invasion.

Shamier Anderson is represented by CAA, Mosaic, OAZ, and attorney Jeffrey Bernstein.