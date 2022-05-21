John Travolta, Stephen Dorff Action Thriller ‘American Metal’ Picked Up By Saban Films

Saban Films has taken global rights to the John Travolta and Stephen Dorff feature, American Metal.

Writer and first-time feature director Nicholas Maggio’s film tells the story of a desperate and struggling family man who robs a pill mill. However, when the theft turns violent, he finds himself hunted by both the police and the Dixieland mafia. Filming just wrapped in Georgia with Saban Films looking at a 2023 release.

Shiloh Fernandez (Evil Dead) Ashley Benson (Spring Breakers) and Kevin Dillon (Platoon, The Doors, Entourage) also star.

The pic was produced by 308 Entertainment’s Corey Large (The November Man, Kid Cannibis, Paradise City) and Bernie Gewissler (Dead Hipsters, Midnight in the Switchgrass) in association with Bondit Media Capital.

The feature reps the second film with Travolta and Dorff for 308 Entertainment’s Large, following the upcoming Saban release Paradise City.

Travolta received two Best Actor Oscar nominations for 1977’s Saturday Night Fever and 1994’s Pulp Fiction. His feature credits include Get Shorty for which he received a Best Actor Golden Globe – Comedy or Musical award and a Primetime Emmy award for Outstanding Limited Series for FX’s The People vs. O.J. Simpson — American Crime Story on which he played O.J. Simpson attorney Robert Shapiro. He also recently earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Actor in the comedy Die Hart with Kevin Hart. Travolta previously team with Saban Films on I Am Wrath, Speed Kills and the upcoming action film, Paradise City with Dorff and Bruce Willis.

Dorff most recently starred in Old Henry alongside Tim Blake Nelson and Embattled for IFC Films. He is best known for portraying Stuart Sutcliffe in Backbeat, Johnny Marco in Somewhere, and for his roles in Blade and Cecil B. Demented.

Travolta, Dorff and Benson are repped by ICM Partners. Untitled Entertainment represents Fernandez. Large is repped by Scott Karp at Syndicate. The deal was negotiated by Shanan Becker and Bill Bromiley for Saban Films, Matthew Helderman for Bondit Media Capital and producer Corey Large. Atlas Artists is managing Stephen Dorff.

Saban Films recently acquired: the real-life WWII spy thriller Lives in Secret, starring Hugh Bonneville and Charlotte Gainsbourg; Ana Lily Amirpour’s Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon starring Kate Hudson and Jeon Jong-seo; Brett Donowho’s western The Old Way starring Nicolas Cage; and Adam Sigal’s reincarnation dark comedy Chariot with John Malkovich.