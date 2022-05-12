‘First Cow’ Star John Magaro Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed actorJohn Magaro, who landed a Gotham Award nomination for his starring turn in Kelly Reichardt’s 2019 Western First Cow, for representation in all areas.

Magaro will next be seen on the film side in Celine Song’s drama Past Lives, opposite Greta Lee. He also stars opposite Michelle Williams in the Cannes-bound art world dramedy Showing Up, which reunites him with his First Cow director, Reichardt.

The actor is currently shooting a role in George Tillman Jr.’s as-yet-untitled George Foreman biopic for Sony. He recently played a supporting role in the Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark from Warner Bros. and New Line, which reunited him with David Chase following his role in Not Fade Away.

Related Story 'Pose' Star Indya Moore Signs With UTA And Management 360

Magaro was previously a co-lead in Eytan Rockaway’s Lansky, opposite Harvey Keitel and Sam Worthington. Previously, he appeared in Adam McKay’s The Big Short for Paramount, which earned him a series of ensemble accolades from the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the Critics’ Choice Awards, the National Board of Review and the Palm Springs Film Festival. Additional film credits have included Craig Gillespie’s The Finest Hours, Todd Haynes’ Carol, Angelina Jolie’s Unbroken, Josh Radnor’s Liberal Arts and Neil Jordan’s The Brave One.

Magaro has notably appeared on the TV side on Netflix’s hit series The Umbrella Academy opposite Elliot Page. He was also seen in Amazon’s Jack Ryan alongside John Krasinski and starred as the young male lead in Amazon’s Crisis in Six Scenes opposite Rachel Brosnahan, Miley Cyrus and Elaine May.

On stage, the actor was last seen as Joe Papp in The Public Theatre’s Illyria, written and directed by Richard Nelson. He previously played the male lead in the critically acclaimed production of Tigers Be Still, written by Kimberly Rosenstock and directed by Sam Gold for the Roundabout Theatre Company, as well as Rod McLauchlan’s Good Television, directed by Bob Krakower, for the Atlantic Theater Company.

Magaro continues to be represented by Vikram Dhawer at Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Felker Toczek Suddleson.