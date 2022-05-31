John DiMaggio, Who Voices Potty-Mouthed Robot Bender On ‘Futurama,’ Says He Did Not Get A Raise After “Bendergate” Standoff With Disney

Futurama voice actor John DiMaggio revealed he got respect but no more money after his salary standoff with Disney and Hulu last winter, a dispute he dubbed #bendergate.

DiMaggio, who plays Bender, the show’s degenerate robot, made the revelation to attendees at Phoenix Fan Fusion last week.

“People are like, ‘I’m so glad you got more money!'” DiMaggio said according to Slashfilm, “I didn’t get more money. But what I did get was a lot of respect, and a lot of head nods from people who are like, ‘Yo bro, I see you and thank you'” for, he says, shining a light on how critically underpaid voice actors are.

DiMaggio, who has returned to the show, called trying to get money out of Disney “like trying to get blood from a stone,” but said there was some satisfaction in the fight.

“I had Disney, Hulu, I was holding on to their collective testicles so hard that they couldn’t, y’know, there was nowhere for them to go. But there was also nowhere for me to go, and who wants to hold on to those for that long?”

Futurama is set to return on Hulu next year.