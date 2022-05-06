John Cena Signs With WME

A day after his long-time agent left ICM Partners to start his own management firm, John Cena is changing agencies as the Peacemaker star has signed with WME for representation in all areas. Cena will remain with Dan Baime, who left ICM Partners to start up management firm Intenta Management.

Cena has had him self quite the year starting with him playing Peacemaker in Warner Bros. and DC Films The Suicide Squad. WB and DC were so happy with what he did in that movie that moved forward with a Peacemaker series on HBO Max. That show earned strong reviews and solid ratings that HBO Max has since renewed it for a season 2. Also on TV sidem Cena also hosts and serves as an Executive Producer of the competition show Wipeout for Turner.

Also on the film side, Cena appeared opposite Vin Diesel in the most recent installment in The Fast and the Furious series, F9, and he is expected to reprise the role in Fast X.

Cena is also starring in the action comedy film Officer Exchange, which sold to Amazon Studios last month. Amazon previously picked up the action movie Heads of State, in which Cena is set to star with Idris Elba.

He is currently in production on the Warner Bros. pic Coyote vs. Acme. He is also repped by Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.