Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

APA Signs Polish Filmmaker Natasza Parzymies Following Discovery+’s Acquisition Of Her Romantic Drama Series ‘Control’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Sarah Paulson, Anthony Mackie, Martin Freeman, Uzo Aduba & Others Set For 'Clybourne Park' Movie: Cannes Market Hot Package
Read the full story

‘One Of Us Is Lying’: Joe Witkowski & Doralynn Mui To Recur In Season 2 Of Peacock YA Drama

Joe Witkowski and Doralynn Mui
Peacock

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Witkowski (The Wilds)and Doralynn Mui (Riverdale) will join the drama of Peacock’s One Of Us Is Lying, taking on major recurring roles for the YA series’ second season. They will appear opposite stars Marianly Tejada, Cooper van Grootel, Annalisa Cochrane, Chibuikem Uche, Jessica McLeod and Melissa Collazo.

Based on Karen M. McManus’s best-seller, One Of Us Is Lying is the story of what happens when five high schoolers walk into detention and only four make it out alive. Everyone is a suspect and everyone has something to hide.

Witkowski will play will play brother of Jake (Barrett Carnahan) who has come back to Bayview to find out the truth about what happened to his little brother. He’s even more handsome and charming than his brother, and he might be more dangerous too.

Mui will play Fiona, a new girl at Bayview who causes surprising complications for Nate and Bronwyn.

The series also features Sara Thompson, Alimi Ballard, Karim Diane, Martin Bobb-Semple, Zenia Marshall, Purva Bedi, Ali Liebert, Valerie Cruz, George Ferrier and Jacque Drew.

Erica Saleh serves as showrunner and executive producer. She EPs with Darío Madrona, John Sacchi and Matt Groesch of 5 More Minutes Productions, Jan Oxenberg, Molly Nussbaum, Bill Johnson and Michael Weaver. One of Us Is Lying is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group and John Sacchi’s 5 More Minutes Productions.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad