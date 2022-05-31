Spoke Studios Co-President Joe Weinstock Departs Brent Montgomery’s Wheelhouse-Backed Label To Launch JV With ‘Masked Singer UK’ Super-Indie Argonon

Joe Weinstock, Co-President of Brent Montgomery’s Wheelhouse Entertainment label Spoke Studios, has exited to launch a JV with The Masked Singer UK and Netflix’s Hard Cell super-indie Argonon.

Rose Rock Entertainment will focus on delivering “cinematic American factual content” that is entertaining and edgy, building on Weinstock’s male-skewing factual expertise.

The indie will operate out of offices in Hollywood and Oklahoma and is Argonon’s first U.S. JV, coming a few months after CEO James Burstall detailed a “strategic growth plan through international expansion and creative acquisition,” while shifting the U.S. development team from New York to LA. The Argonon West Coast office opened in 2020 and is overseen by Leopard USA Chief Creative Officer Lindsay Schwartz.

Weinstock joined Montgomery’s Wheelhouse-backed Spoke Studios four years ago and has since been responsible for the likes of Disney+’s Becoming, Discovery’s River of No Return and the History Channel’s Assembly Required from Tim Allen.

He has also overseen and developed seven unannounced series at Spoke Studios for streamers and networks including Netflix and Hulu, Argonon said. Past employers include Leftfield Pictures and Gurney Productions, where he exec-produced global smash Duck Dynasty for A+E.

Weinstock said the shingle will give him “creative licence to shine a light on heartland America and offer a window into extraordinary worlds,” adding: “As a creative storyteller, I am incredibly ambitious for Rose Rock; we’re passionate about creating unexpected and entertaining content, offering a platform for unheard voices and discovering never-seen-before characters, all captured through a cinematic documentary lens.”

Burstall called Weinstock a “brilliant creative and incredibly gifted producer with a track record of delivering hit show after hit for networks and streamers across America.”

Argonon’s labels include ITV’s The Masked Singer UK producer Bandicoot Scotland, Hard Cell indie Leopard Pictures and Attenborough and the Mammoth Graveyard’s Windfall Films. The super-indie turned 10 last year.