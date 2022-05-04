Jill Wagner And Cameron Mathison Holiday Film ‘The Christmas Farm’ Greenlit At GAC Family

Jill Wagner and Cameron Mathison will co-star in the upcoming GAC Family holiday film The Christmas Farm set to premiere during the network’s annual “Great American Christmas” celebration.

Production on the project began on Wednesday.

Wagner stars as Janie, a rising marketing executive living in The Big Apple, who returns to her hometown of Woodland Falls when her Great-Uncle Randall passes away. Randall surprises Janie with a special gift: the family homestead, her childhood home.

While not immediately sure what to do, Janie agrees to honor Randall’s final request to plan and host Woodland Falls’ annual Winter Wonderland. She will be further surprised by who her late uncle has arranged to help her: his farmhand Dylan (Mathison).

With a boyfriend anxiously waiting for her return in Manhattan, Janie begins to feel an unexpected emotional tug about living life in a more authentic, meaningful way.

Executive Producers of The Christmas Farm are Brad Krevoy, Jill Wagner, Eric Jarboe, Amanda Phillips, Amy Krell, Vince Balzano, Susie Belzberg Krevoy, Kathy Ceroni, Bradley Walsh, and Jimmy Townsend. Producer is David Anselmo. Supervising Producers are Byron A. Martin, W. Michael Beard, and Michael Shepard. Associate Producers are Kaitlyn Greenough and Kelly Martin. Walsh directs from an original screenplay by Adam Rockoff and Blaine Chiappetta.

GAC Family’s “Great American Christmas” kicks off October 28, and in anticipation of the second annual holiday programming event, the network is airing encore presentations of 2021’s fan-favorite Christmas movies each Saturday throughout May and June.