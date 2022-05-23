Oscar Winner Jessica Chastain & Peter Sarsgaard Wrap On Under-The-Radar Film ‘Memory’ From Cannes Regular Michel Franco; Partners Include Teorema, High Frequency, Mubi, The Match Factory, Screen Capital & ICM

EXCLUSIVE: Marking her first feature since she won a Best Actress Oscar for The Eyes Of Tammy Faye, Jessica Chastain and Dopesick and The Batman star Peter Sarsgaard have just wrapped on Michel Franco’s (New Order) new film, which we can reveal is called Memory.

Plot details are being kept under lock and key but the English-language project is rumoured to revolve around a New York City staycation. Also starring are Merritt Wever (Birdman), Josh Charles (Dead Poets Society), Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade), and Jessica Harper (Suspiria).

The project marks Franco’s second American-set film after 2015’s Chronic, and marks the fifth collaboration between the filmmaker and cinematographer Yves Cape. Pic wrapped shooting in New York last Friday.

Franco, a festival-favourite, won the Venice Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize for recent feature New Order. Four of his films have played at Cannes, three winning prizes.

The film is produced by Teorema in collaboration with High Frequency Entertainment, and in association with Screen Capital / Screen One, Mubi, and Case Study Films.

ICM Partners is representing North American sales. The Match Factory is handling international sales but the project isn’t a priority title in Cannes this week.

Producers are Michel Franco, Eréndira Núñez Larios, Alex Orlovsky and Duncan Montgomery. Executive producers are Moisés Chiver and Paula Perez Manzanedo; for High Frequency Entertainment, Jack Selby; for Screen One, Joyce Zylberberg, Tatiana Emden, Ralph Haiek, and Patricio Rabuffetti; for MUBI, Jason Ropell and Efe Cakarel; for The Match Factory, Michael Weber.

Said Franco: “I was honored to collaborate with a great ensemble cast and to shoot in a city that is a character in itself. I look forward to sharing it with the audience.”

Teorema, formerly Lucia Films, is the production company of Mexican director Franco and producing partner Eréndira Núñez Larios. The company has made Franco’s last two features.

Upcoming Chastain has The Good Nurse and Mothers Instinct. Sarsgaard recently starred in Hulu’s Dopesick, The Batman, The Survivor and The Lost Daughter.

Chile-based Screen Capital was founded and managed by former Chile Film Commissioner Joyce Zylberberg, and former Executive Secretary of the Chilean National Film Fund Tatiana Emden. Mubi’s co-productions to date include Mia Hansen-Løve’s One Fine Morning, Ekwa Msangi’s Sundance prize-winner Farewell Amor and Rachel Lang’s Our Men.

High Frequency Entertainment develops, produces and finances film and TV projects. Recent projects include Windfall, directed by Charlie McDowell and starring Lily Collins, Jesse Plemons and Jason Segel, and the soon to be released feature documentary On the Line: The Richard Williams Story.

Franco is represented by Bart Walker of ICM Partners. Chastain is repped by Mosaic, CAA, imPRint and Steve Warren/HTJH. Sarsgaard is repped by WME, Anonymous Content, Jodie Peikof and Michael Mahan.