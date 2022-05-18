‘Jersey Shore’ & ‘Teen Mom’ Followups AT MTV, Andy Samberg Animated Show At Comedy Central Among Series Greenlights For MTV Entertainment Studios

MTV Entertainment Studios has unveiled its 2022-23 upfront slate, which includes a massive lineup of 90+ new and returning series across Paramount Media Networks and Paramount+, including MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, CMT, Smithsonian Channel and Paramount Network.

MTV is expanding its reality series programming with six new series. The Shore and Teen Mom franchises are expanding once again with new series Jersey Shore 2.0, Georgia-set Buckhead Shore and Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (wt). Also given series greenlights are Dating At Sea (wt), Love At First Lie: Who’s A Couple And Who’s A Con, and Power Game (wt).

Buckhead Shore and Jersey Shore 2.0 join returning Shore franchise series Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (wt) will join returning series Teen Mom Young and Pregnant, Teen Mom Girls Night In and Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

Andy Samberg Mega Agency

Doubling down on animation, Comedy Central has greenlighted new animated series Digman! co-created, executive produced and starring Andy Samberg, Starring Samberg as protaganist Rip Digman, Digman is an adult animated adventure comedy series set in a world where archaeologists are cooler than rock stars. Digman! is co-produced by Lonely Island and CBS Studios.

Animated news satire Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News, also co-produced by CBS Studios, has moved to Comedy Central from its original home at Paramount+. The network also has ordered unscripted series The New Kings & Queens of Comedy.

Also set at Comedy Central is Jodie, an animated spinoff film of the cult classic Daria, starring Pamela Adlon, Tracee Ellis Ross, William Jackson Harper and Kal Penn, among others. It follows Jodie Landon as she leaves college, moves to a gentrifying city and begins a job at Firstfinity, a mysterious Google-like tech company.

Additonally, VH1 has greenlighted two new reality series Hall of Love: The Ultimate Dating Experience and Shaunie & Keion’s Wedding Special (wt). They will join returning seasons of the shows from the Black Ink Crew and Love & Hip Hop franchises.

Here are MTV Entertainment Studios’ new series descriptions:

MTV

Buckhead Shore – The shore franchise heads to Buckhead, Georgia to follow the interpersonal lives of a group of friends making a name for themselves in the “Beverly Hills of the South” as they escape their everyday life and head to the lake shore to let loose.

Dating at Sea (wt) – Daters from all over the world board the ultimate singles cruise, but what they don’t know is there’s a major barrier to finding love – the language barrier, because no one on board speaks the same language. Who will find international love while sailing through international waters?



Love at First Lie: Who’s A Couple And Who’s A Con – Think you can spot a liar? Play along as couples go head-to-head to uncover who among them are in a genuine relationship and who’s faking their love to con others out of the cash prize.

Jersey Shore 2.0 (wt) – It’s been 13 years since the iconic cast of Jersey Shore fist-pumped their way into our lives and stole our hearts. Now, the time-honored tradition continues with a new group of roommates moving into their own Shore house. They may have traded their poofs for plumped pouts and UV rays for spray tans, but when things heat up in Jersey, the Shore is still the place to be to make memories all summer long.

Power Game (wt) – In this extreme social experiment that exposes how money, class, greed and power corrupt, 13 strangers are given absolute power to control the lives of those around them. Their morality will be put to the test as they try to get ahead by any means necessary – deception, manipulation, conspiracy – in hopes of taking home a cash prize. How far will these players go to win?

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (wt) – The casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 are each currently in different stages of motherhood – some have kids in diapers, while others are now parenting teenagers! But they all share the unique experience of momming so young. For the first time, the moms and all their stories will be brought together in one supersized series that focuses on the unique bond this “Mom Group” shares as they face the reality of parenthood and adulting while entering this next phase of life together.

VH1

Hall of Love: The Ultimate Dating Experience – In this new dating experiment, we’ll bring the choices and excitement of dating apps to life! Three single best friends will enter a literal “hall” of eligible men, who are all ready to commit. Inside this dating utopia, the women are in control as they search for real love. But they quickly realize having too many ideal choices is harder than it seems. In the end, they’ll have to answer the question, “If you’re offered everything you want…will you ultimately choose what you need?”

Shaunie & Keion’s Wedding Special (wt) – The Basketball Wife will become a pastor’s wife on the sunny shores of Anguilla as Shaunie embarks on a second chance at love with Pastor Keion Henderson. This special series will follow the happy couple – along with their closest friends and family members – as they prepare for their destination wedding and the blending of their beautiful families. Along the way, they will juggle business demands, stewardship of a 15,000-member congregation, and, before God, arrive at the most special moment in a couple’s life: saying I do.

Comedy Central



Digman! – An adult animated adventure comedy series set in a world where archaeologists are cooler than rock stars. Co-written by Andy Samberg and Neil Campbell. Lonely Island producing. Samberg is also providing the voice for the protagonist, Rip Digman.



Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News – The Emmy and Critics’ Choice Award-nominated animated show is a first-of-its-kind original series that features a cast of animated characters lampooning top news stories and interviewing real-world guests.

Unscripted Series



The New Kings & Queens of Comedy – The Original Kings of Comedy and The Queens of Comedy were legendary, era-defining movies. Now the biggest brand in stand-up comedy is back with a new unscripted competition series that follows 10 dynamic comedians on their journey as they compete to be crowned the New King or Queen of Comedy. Their triumphs and travails–on the clock and off–as our judges winnow the field for an electric coronation finale.

Smithsonian Channel



The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great Artist – A new series in which seven emerging artists selected from across the country compete for a once-in-a-lifetime spotlight at the Smithsonian’s Hirshhorn Museum & Sculpture Garden on the National Mall. Throughout the competition, artists will create groundbreaking modern art pieces that respond to the most important artworks and ideas of our time.