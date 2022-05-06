‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Mattea Roach’s Bid For 24th Consecutive Win Comes Down To $1

SPOILERS: Jeopardy! champion Mattea Roach went for her 24th consecutive win on Friday — and it came down to a single dollar.
Challenger Danielle Maurer won tonight’s game by the measly sum, ending Roach’s audience captivating reign as a champion on the popular game show.
Maurer, a digital marketing manager from Peachtree Corners, Ga., finished in first place with $15,600, while Roach, a tutor from Toronto, Ontario, came in second with $15,599.
“It feels still kind of like a dream,” Roach said. “I really came down here hoping to maybe win one game, and so I still can’t believe it. You know, it’s strange, obviously I didn’t come through in the last one. But I still feel so happy and so lucky to have had this experience.”
Roach, who was in the lead with $19,200 heading into Final Jeopardy!, wagered $3,601 and did not respond correctly, while Maurer, who had $11,400 going into the round, wagered $4,200 and did provide the correct response.
The Final Jeopardy! category was “USA,” and the clue read, “These 2 mayors gave their names to a facility built on the site of an old racetrack owned by Coca-Cola magnate Asa Candler.” The correct response was: “Who are William Hartsfield & Maynard Jackson?”
Roach’s 23 wins and $560,983 put her at Number 5 on both the all-time consecutive games list and the all-time highest regular season winnings list. Only Jeopardy! legends Ken Jennings, Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, and James Holzhauer won more games or money during their time on the show.
“When I think of the caliber of those four players, I really don’t feel like I deserve to be mentioned in the same breath as them to be honest,” said Roach. “And there’s a noticeable financial gap between my money and theirs, but it’s an amazing accomplishment. Like, I can’t believe it. It’s such a huge honor that I am being spoken of in relation to people like Ken, James, Matt, Amy. It’s, wow. There’s no words.”
Roach will return to Jeopardy! for the Tournament of Champions this fall.
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.