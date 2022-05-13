Jensen Ackles To Make Guest Appearance In ‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Finale

EXCLUSIVE: Jensen Ackles will help bring Big Sky‘s sophomore season to a close. The Supernatural alum is set for a guest star spot during the ABC series’ season ender on Thursday, May 19. He will appear opposite stars Kylie Bunbury and Katheryn Winnick.

In the finale, titled “Catch a Few Fish,” Ackles will play Beau Arlen, who’s described as “a confident and charming good ol’ boy from Texas who steps in as temporary Sheriff (and Jenny Hoyt’s new boss) as a favor to his friend Sheriff Tubb (Patrick Gallagher).”

Here’s ABC description of the season 2 finale: “In a struggle between head and heart, final resolutions are made as Jenny works to find Travis before he reaches a dangerous point of no return; meanwhile, Ren and Jag find a new familial bond and decide together how to handle their father now that he’s crossed a serious line. After receiving a startling surprise from Scarlett, Cassie changes the course of her quest for justice forever. Later, with Tubb out of commission for the time being, a new sheriff comes to town; and after getting fully acquainted with Cassie and Jenny, it seems like he may just stick around for a while.”

Ackles, known for his long run as Dean Winchester in The CW’s Supernatural, has joined the cast of The Boys Season 3 as Soldier Boy. He is also the Principal of Chaos Machine, a First Look production company under Warner Brothers, which just picked up the Supernatural prequel series The Winchesters to series for The CW. Ackles is also developing an Untitled DC Project with Greg Berlanti and recently directed an episode of The CW’s Walker. He is repped by Gersh, Management 360, and attorney P.J. Shapiro.

Big Sky is produced by 20th Television and A+E Studios. Elwood Reid serves as showrunner, executive producing alongside creator David E. Kelley.

Watch an exclusive clip of the finale below: