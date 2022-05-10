Jennifer Hudson, Milla Jovovich, Sam Worthington, Quvenzhané Wallis & Common Set For Stefon Bristol’s Action-Thriller ‘Breathe’ From Thunder Road & Capstone – Cannes Market

Jennifer Hudson, Milla Jovovich, Sam Worthington, Quvenzhané Wallis and Common are set to star in Stefon Bristol’s action-thriller Breathe.

Bristol directs from a Black List screen play written by Doug Simon (Demonic). Principal photography is expected to begin in Pennsylvania this summer. The feature, described as an “edge-of-your-seat survival thriller,” is produced by Thunder Road Films’ Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee and Capstone’s Christian Mercuri. Capstone’s Ruzanna Kegeyan exec produces alongside David Haring, Esther Hornstein and Will Flynn. Capstone Studios will finance alongside Thunder Road.

The story follows a mother named Maya (Hudson) and her daughter (Wallis) who are forced to live underground after Earth is made uninhabitable due to a lack of oxygen. Only short trips to the surface are made possible by a state-of-art oxygen suit made by Maya’s husband Darius (Common), whom she presumes to be dead. When a mysterious couple arrives claiming to know Darius and his fate, Maya tentatively agrees to let them into their bunker but are they all they appear to be?

Capstone Global will introduce the title to buyers at Cannes next week. CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group helped arrange financing for the title and will co-rep the U.S. rights alongside Capstone.

Breathe is the second feature from Bristol, who previously collaborated with Spike Lee on his debut feature See You Yesterday, which premiered at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival and earned him a nomination for Best First Feature at the 2020 Independent Spirit Awards. He is repped by UTA, Ellipsis Entertainment Group and Romola Lucas Law Firm.

Hudson is repped by CAA. Jovovich is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman Meigs & Fox. Wallis is repped by UTA, Moxie Artists and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Feldman & Clark.

Common is repped by Grandview, UTA, The Lede Company and Myman, Greenspan, Fox, Rosenberg, Mobasser, Younger & Light. Worthington is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content and Hansen, Jacobsen.