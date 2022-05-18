Jennifer Hudson Kicks Off Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront With Chip & Joanna Gaines, ‘90 Day Fiancé’s Shaun Robinson, Anderson Cooper & Bobby Flay

Jennifer Hudson, host of the forthcoming eponymous Warner Bros. Unscripted TV daytime talk show, kicked things off at Warner Bros. Discovery’s upfront with some help from Discovery and CNN stars.

Hudson followed David Zaslav – who positioned the merged company as essentially the fifth broadcast network in a speech where he admitted he was nervous.

The pop star, who got her break on American Idol, won an Oscar for Dreamgirls and later became a coach on The Voice, told the audience of ad buyers, “I am the future.”

She was joined by a number of fellow company stars – though it clearly was balanced more on the Discovery side.

Shaun Robinson, host of 90 Day Fiancé, which has 12 spinoffs across TLC and Discovery+, called her show, “reality at its most real.”

There was some sports and some CNN with Anderson Cooper also on stage, followed by celebrity chef Bobby Flay and Magnolia’s Chip and Joanna Gaines, who got a big round of applause from the audience at the Madison Square Garden event. “It has been a beautiful ride watching Magnolia grow,” said Gaines.

“We can’t wait to see what’s ahead,” concluded Hudson, who passed on to Jon Steinlauf, who runs U.S. ad sales.