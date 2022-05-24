MSNBC Makes It Official: Jen Psaki To Join Network In Fall, Will Host New Show For Streaming Channel

Jen Psaki will join MSNBC this fall, as the network made the official announcement of her plans following her tenure as White House press secretary.

Psaki will appear across all the network’s programs, and also will have a role on NBC and during MSNBC’s primetime election coverage during the midterms and the 2024 presidential election. MSNBC said that she also is developing a program for the network’s streaming channel.

News of Psaki’s move to MSNBC leaked in April, as she was still press secretary, but she declined to confirm it publicly. She held her last White House press briefing on May 13.

Her move to MSNBC is not unusual, as there has been a revolving door between presidential administrations and cable news gigs. Symone Sanders, who served as chief spokesperson to Vice President Kamala Harris, recently launched an MSNBC weekend show, Symone, that also appears on the network’s Peacock streaming channel.

Related Story White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki And Fox News' Peter Doocy Lay Down Their Weapons

Donald Trump recruited a number of cable news personalities who, since the administration ended, have migrated back. They include his former press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, now a co-host on Fox News’ Outnumbered. Larry Kudlow, Trump’s top financial adviser, has a daily show on Fox Business. Former Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has been appearing on The View.

In a statement, MSNBC President Rashida Jones said that “Jen’s sharp wit and relatability combined with the mastery of the subjects she covers have made her a household name across the nation. Her extensive experience in government and on the campaign trail and perspective as a White House and Washington insider is the type of analysis that sets MSNBC apart. She’s a familiar face and trusted authority to MSNBC viewers, and we look forward to her insight during this consequential election season.”

Psaki said, “My time in government, from the White House to the State Department, and years before that on national political campaigns will fuel the insight and perspective I bring to this next chapter. I can’t wait to create a space on streaming where we break down the facts, get to the bottom of what’s driving the issues and hopefully have some fun along the way.”