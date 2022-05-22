Film Academy Member Jeff Cooper Guilty Of Three Counts In Child Molestation Case

Jeff Cooper , an architect known for his movie theater and studio designs for such names as George Lucas, Francis Ford Coppola, Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg, has been found guilty of three counts of child molestation.

A jury rendered the verdicts Friday after a two-week trIal at Los Angeles Superior Court in Van Nuys. The decisions come four years after Cooper’s arrest and grand jury indictments on eight counts involving two children.

On Friday, his trial jury convicted him on three felony charges of a lewd act on a child involving one of his accusers. But the jury could not reach a verdict on the five counts involving his other accuser. Judge Alan Schneider declared a mistrial on those charges.

Cooper’s work as an architect includes designing an Academy of Television Arts and Sciences theater, as well as more than two dozen mixing studios that produced Academy Award nominees, according to his buisness website.

Sentencing has been set for June 1, with Cooper facing up to 12 years in prison. He is being held without bail after the judge called him a flight risk. Cooper has been free on a $5-million bond.