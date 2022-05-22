Film Academy Member Jeff Cooper Guilty Of Three Counts In Child Molestation Case

Jeff Cooper
, an architect known for his movie theater and studio designs for such names as George Lucas, Francis Ford Coppola, Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg, has been found guilty of three counts of child molestation.
A jury rendered the verdicts Friday after a two-week trIal at Los Angeles Superior Court in Van Nuys. The decisions come four years after Cooper’s arrest and grand jury indictments on eight counts involving two children.
On Friday, his trial jury convicted him on three felony charges of a lewd act on a child involving one of his accusers. But the jury could not reach a verdict on the five counts involving his other accuser. Judge Alan Schneider declared a mistrial on those charges.
Cooper’s work as an architect includes designing an Academy of Television Arts and Sciences theater, as well as more than two dozen mixing studios that produced Academy Award nominees, according to his buisness website.
Sentencing has been set for June 1, with Cooper facing up to 12 years in prison. He is being held without bail after the judge called him a flight risk. Cooper has been free on a $5-million bond.
Los Angeles County Special Victims Bureau detectives arrested Cooper in June 2018. The 66-year-old architect was charged with multiple counts of child molestation, according to court records. The acts were alleged to have occurred between November 2006 and November 2007 on one victim, and between January 2012 and July 2016 on the second. The two accusers are now 16 and 28 years old.
Deadline reached out to Cooper’s attorney, Alan Jackson, but he did not respond immediately.
“Obviously the families are disappointed that the jury didn’t convict as to one victim, but they are very pleased to see the jury at least convicted as to the second victim,” said Dave Ring, an attorney for the two accusers and their families, talking to the Los Angeles Times. “It was incredibly satisfying for them to see Cooper immediately remanded to prison for what he did. They’ve been put through nothing short of hell during the last four years of criminal proceedings.”
Cooper became a member of the film academy in 2002.
“The Academy has been made aware of the alleged abhorrent behavior and will address this matter according to our Standards of Conduct and the due process requirements under California nonprofit corporation law. We would have grounds, under our rules, to expel any member convicted of a violent crime,” the organization said in a statement before his trial.