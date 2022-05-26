Jean-Marc Vallée To Be Awarded Posthumously At Banff Rockies; Ana Gasteyer, Rose Matafeo & ‘Yellowjackets’ Showrunners Also In Line For Gongs

Jean-Marc Vallée will be given a major posthumous award at next month’s Banff World Media Festival Rockie Awards Gala, with Ana Gasteyer, Rose Matafeo and the team behind Yellowjackets also in line for gongs.

Distinguished Canadian director Vallée, who died on Christmas Day last year, will be posthumously awarded the Canadian Award of Distinction for a “body of work that exemplifies outstanding achievement in the entertainment industry.”

During a near-three-decade career, the Montreal-born creative helmed the likes of Dallas Buyers Club, Wild and Pretty Little Lies, winning multiple awards.

Meanwhile, Gasteyer, a former Saturday Night Live star who has featured in Suburgatory and People of the Earth, will be given the Sir Peter Ustinov Comedy Award, Starstruck creator and star Matafeo picks up the Creative Voice Award and Showrunner of the Year is being handed to Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson and Jonathan Lisco, who are behind Showtime smash Yellowjackets.

Indigenous Canadian Capote producer Eagle Vision will win the Innovative Producer Award and Kill Bill: Vol 1 & 2’s Vivica A. Fox the Inclusion Award for “championing and reflecting the diversity of the world in which we live.”

“We are delighted to shine a spotlight on these incredibly deserving Rockies Gala honourees who have made such a strong impact and meaningful contributions to the entertainment industry,” said Jenn Kuzmyk, Executive Director of the Banff World Media Festival.

The awards take place on Tuesday June 14, with the Impact Award, Program of the Year and Grand Jury Prize still to be presented.