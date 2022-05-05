‘Suicide Squad’ Filmmaker David Ayer To Direct Jason Statham In Miramax’s Action Pic ‘The Beekeeper’ — Cannes Market Hot Package

EXCLUSIVE: Suicide Squad filmmaker David Ayer is aboard to direct Jason Statham in action movie The Beekeeper, a hot package which Miramax will be shopping at the upcoming Cannes market.
As we revealed last year, Miramax acquired the spec script by Kurt Wimmer (Salt) in a seven figure deal and now that Ayer is aboard the Halloween and Wrath Of Man outfit can begin selling it in earnest.
The partnership re-teams Miramax with Statham after their recent outings on Guy Ritchie movie Wrath Of Man and the same director’s spy movie Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre, due out later this year. Action stalwart Statham has Meg 2: The Trench and The Expendables 4 in production.
Training Day scribe Ayer is best known for directing movies including End Of Watch, Fury, Bright and Suicide Squad, which took $750M at the box office.
