Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

WGA East Urges Producers To “Carefully Consider” Not Filming In States That Ban Abortion

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

‘The Crown’ Creator Peter Morgan Spotlights Russian Oligarchs In New Play Starring Tom Hollander
Read the full story

‘Suicide Squad’ Filmmaker David Ayer To Direct Jason Statham In Miramax’s Action Pic ‘The Beekeeper’ — Cannes Market Hot Package

David Ayer, Jason Statham AP/Mega

EXCLUSIVE: Suicide Squad filmmaker David Ayer is aboard to direct Jason Statham in action movie The Beekeeper, a hot package which Miramax will be shopping at the upcoming Cannes market.

As we revealed last year, Miramax acquired the spec script by Kurt Wimmer (Salt) in a seven figure deal and now that Ayer is aboard the Halloween and Wrath Of Man outfit can begin selling it in earnest.
The partnership re-teams Miramax with Statham after their recent outings on Guy Ritchie movie Wrath Of Man and the same director’s spy movie Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre, due out later this year. Action stalwart Statham has Meg 2: The Trench and The Expendables 4 in production.
Training Day scribe Ayer is best known for directing movies including End Of Watch, Fury, Bright and Suicide Squad, which took $750M at the box office.
Ayer and Cedar Park are repped by WME. Jason Statham is represented by Patrick Knapp of Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad