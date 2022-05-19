Universal Acquires Action-Comedy ‘Shots! Shots! Shots!’; Jason Momoa To Star

Universal Pictures has acquired the action-comedy spec Shots! Shots! Shots! penned by Matt Mider and Kevin Burrows (The Package), with Jason Momoa (Dune) coming aboard to star.

The film’s plot is being kept under wraps. A director has not yet been set. Momoa and producing partner Jeff Fierson will produce alongside Rideback’s Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, with Mider and Burrows exec producing. Universal Pictures’ Executive Vice President Matt Reilly and Creative Development Executive, Jacqueline Garrell will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

Momoa leads Apple TV+’s sci-fi drama series See and has also recently been seen in Denis Villeneuve’s Oscar-winning adaptation of Dune, as well as James Gunn’s HBO Max series, Peacemaker. He’s perhaps best known for his turn as Aquaman in Warner Bros.’ franchise—with sequel Aquaman and the Last Kingdom on the way—as well as his turn as Dothraki chieftain Khal Drogo on HBO’s Game of Thrones. The actor has also appeared on series including Frontier, The Red Road, The Game and Stargate: Atlantis, among others. Additional film credits include Zack Snyder’s Justice League, The Bad Batch and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Momoa will also soon be seen in Francis Lawrence’s adventure pic Slumberland, Christian Camargo’s Western The Last Manhunt and Universal’s Fast X.

Mider and Burrows are writer-producers who previously created the animated series Gentleman Lobsters for Conde Nast Entertainment, also penning the comedy The Package directed by Jake Szymanski.

Momoa is represented by WME and Edelstein, Laird & Sobel; Mider and Burrows by WME, Silver Lake Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.