Warner Bros Wins Auction For Jason Momoa Murder Mystery Action Project From ‘Eternals’ Scribes Ryan & Kaz Firpo

EXCLUSIVE: We hear on very good authority that Warner Bros. has taken a Jason Momoa project off the table after an intense bidding war, tentatively titled The Executioner.

The project, which has a storyline under wraps, is from The Eternals scribes Kaz and Ryan Firpo and is billed as a fun action murder mystery in the spirit of Knives Out meets The Lord of the Rings. No director attached as of yet.

The project puts Momoa back in business with his Aquaman producer Peter Safran, who is producing the Firpo scripted feature project. Warner Bros. EVP Jesse Ehrman is steering the feature at the Burbank, CA lot.

Safran is a force behind Warner Bros. lucrative franchises including the $2 billion grossing Conjuring movies and DC fare, i.e. The Suicide Squad, its spinoff DC/HBO Max’s hit series The Peacemaker, as well as the Shazam! and Aquaman franchises. Last week Warner Bros. showed off trailers for the upcoming Christmas tentpole Shazam! Fury of the Gods (Dec. 21) and next year’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (March 17, 2023). To date, Aquaman remains the highest grossing DC movie of all-time with $1.1 billion worldwide.

Marvel’s Eternals grossed over $402M WW and was a highly watched movie on Disney+. The Firpos also wrote the movie Ruin which has Margot Robbie attached to star alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, with Justin Kurzel directing. That pic follows a nameless ex-Nazi captain who navigates the ruins of post-WWII Germany determined to atone for his crimes during the war by hunting down the surviving members of his former SS Death Squad.

