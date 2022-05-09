Jason Isaacs & Lior Raz Join Tom Holland In ‘The Crowded Room’ Apple Anthology Series

EXCLUSIVE: Fauda‘s Lior Raz and Jason Isaacs (Good Sam) have been tapped to star opposite Tom Holland in The Crowded Room, Apple’s seasonal anthology series from A Beautiful Mind‘s Akiva Goldsman and New Regency. In addition to Holland, they join previously cast Amanda Seyfried, Emmy Rossum, Sasha Lane, Christopher Abbot and Emma Laird.

Written and executive produced by Goldsman and directed by Kornel Mundruczo, The Crowded Room is an anthology series that will explore inspirational stories of those who have struggled with mental illness and learned to live successfully with it. The 10-episode first season is based in part on Goldsman’s life and inspired by Daniel Keyes’ biography The Minds of Billy Milligan.

Holland, who also executive produces alongside Goldman, stars in the lead role of Danny Sullivan, loosely based on Milligan, who was the first person acquitted of a crime because of multiple-personality disorder, now known as dissociative identity disorder.

Isaacs plays Jack Lamb, a friend of Danny’s biological father and Yitzhak’s employer.

Raz portrays Yitzhak, Danny’s landlord, who becomes an important figure in his life.

The Crowded Room is a co-production between Apple Studios and New Regency. Goldsman serves as executive producer through his Weed Road Productions banner. The series also will be executive produced by Suzanne Heathcoate; Alexandra Milchan for EMJAG Productions; and New Regency’s Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer.

Isaacs currently stars in CBS’ drama series Good Sam. Known for his role known as Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, Isaacs recently starred in Fran Kranz’s Sundance pic Mass and John Madden-directed Operation Mincemeat. He’ll next be seen on the big screen in Robert Mullan’s James and Lucia. Isaacs is repped by Silver Lining Entertainment, Gersh and Independent in UK.

Raz co-created, executive produces and stars in Fauda on Netflix. He previously co-created, executive produced and starred in Netflix action series Hit & Run. On the film side, he was most recently seen in the Michael Bay-directed 6 Underground. Raz is repped by UTA, Artists First and Ziffren Brittenham.