‘Abbott Elementary’s Janelle James To Host ABC Game Show ‘The Final Straw’ With Peyton Manning As EP

Janelle James, one of the stars of ABC’s breakout comedy hit Abbott Elementary, is doubling down with the Disney-owned network.

She is hosting game show The Final Straw, which has seen NFL legend Peyton Manning join as one of the exec producers.

The network announced last month that the Jenga-esque format will air alongside the likes of Celebrity Family Feud and The $100,000 Pyramid starting on July 10.

It sees four teams of contestants face off to combat tremendous tipping towers. Each life-sized themed tower is chock full of various objects ranging from basketballs to small kitchen appliances as contestants try to successfully pull items from the stack without tipping it over in order to earn prizes. If the tower falls, the team is eliminated and the last team standing will compete against The Mega Stack, an epic battle of physics where the odds are literally stacked against them, in hopes of winning a life-changing grand prize.

James has written and appeared on Showtime’s Black Monday and Apple TV+’s Central Park, as well as having toured with the likes of Chris Rock, Amy Schumer and David Cross.

The series is produced by B17 Entertainment in association with Manning’s Omaha Productions and Walt Disney Television Alternative. The former Colts star will exec produce alongside Brien Meagher, Rhett Bachner and Sarah Happel Jackson with Keith Geller serving as showrunner and executive producer.

“The Final Straw is a fresh and exciting format that you truly have not seen anywhere else. It’s a simple concept with big visuals that is sure to keep audiences on their toes and entertain families all summer long,” said Rob Mills, EVP, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. “With Janelle’s spot-on comedic timing and Peyton’s knack for competition, we have the perfect duo to launch ABC’s newest unscripted series.”

“I’m thrilled to be part of a series that is as silly and fun as I am,” said James. “I’m looking forward to this opportunity to grow my relationship with ABC with my second comedy project on the network.”

“In my 18 seasons in the NFL, I have learned there is no better formula for success than a strategic plan and good teamwork,” said Peyton Manning. “Both will be required in The Final Straw as teams from across America execute their playbook to keep their towers standing.”