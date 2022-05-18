James D’Arcy Joins Noomi Rapace & Jonathan Banks In ‘Constellation’ Apple TV+ Drama Series

James D’Arcy is set to star alongside Noomi Rapace and Jonathan Banks in Constellation, an eight-episode conspiracy-based psychological thriller drama series at Apple TV+. Additionally, Oscar-nominated Oliver Hirschbiegel (Downfall) and Joseph Cedar (Footnote) are set as directors on the series, joining previously announced director/EP Michelle MacLaren.

Created and written by Peter Harness (The War of the Worlds), Constellation stars Rapace as Jo, a woman who returns to Earth after a disaster in space — only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing. The action-packed space adventure is an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology, one woman’s desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and for her to recover all that she has lost.

D’Arcy will play Magnus, Jo’s husband.

Banks will play Henry, a Nobel Prize-winning physicist. The answers to his secret discovery are protected by Jo on the ISS — until she returns.

Constellation is co-produced by Turbine Studios and Haut et Court TV. The executive producers are David Tanner (Small Axe), Tracey Scoffield (Small Axe), Caroline Benjo (No Man’s Land), Simon Arnal (No Man’s Land), Carole Scotta (No Man’s Land) and Justin Thomson (Liaison). MacLaren is directing the first two episodes and executive produces with Rebecca Hobbs (Shining Girls) for MacLaren Entertainmentm whose Jahan Lopes is co-EP. Harness executive produces through Haunted Barn Ltd. Daniel Hetzer (Munich: Edge of War) serves as series producer.

D’Arcy most recently starred in the war epic Six Minutes to Midnight alongside Judi Dench and the UK historical limited series Leonardo opposite Freddie Highmore. He recently made his debut as writer-director with the original screenplay Made in Italy starring Liam Neeson. He’ll next be seen in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, set for release in 2023. D’Arcy is repped by Verve, Entertainment 360 and Markham, Froggatt and Irwin.