Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Ghosts’ Rivals ‘Hamilton’ With Musical Number During Paramount Upfront

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Elton John Documentary 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road' Lands At Disney In Mega Deal For Hybrid Release
Read the full story

James Corden Skewers Paramount In His Final Upfronts Appearance

James Corden
Paramount

James Corden took to the stage at Carnegie Hall for his final Upfronts as he prepares to exit from The Late Late Show.

He kicked off by joking that Paramount ad sales boss Jo Ann Sales promise to keep it to an hour “worked out well” as it overran. “Thank god, this isn’t a place that has to stick by a schedule,” he laughed.

He pointed out all of the historic performances that had taken place at the venue, including The Beatles and Judy Garland as well as Paramount promotional gameshow Climb That Mountain.

“What are they going to do? Fire me?,” he chuckled.

It appeared that he was going to get serious for a minute highlighting a quote. “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile… because you won’t have to cover another Presidential Election.”

Related Story

Stephen Colbert Pokes Fun At Elon Musk, CBS Crime Dramas, Soccer & Jimmy Kimmel Copying His Double Covid - Upfront

“I love being part of the CBS family, the Viacom family, the Viacom CBS family and the Paramount Global family and whatever name they give us next week,” he added.

After a long segment on the company’s diversity strategy, Corden joked that the company is committed to representation, laughing that it cast “actual ghosts” in its breakout comedy.

“We have more storylines involving the FBI than they have at the actual FBI,” he said, joking that the core CBS audience was men who like cop shows, women who like cop shows, young people who like cop shows and babies that sleep in rooms where there are cop shows on.

He took a loving swipe at the Taylor Sheridan universe, pointing out Yellowstone and its prequel 1883 and 1932. “I can’t wait for 1997. It’s mostly Kevin Costner rollerblading,” he said.

Then the Gavin & Stacey co-creator did get serious for a minute, calling out the “incredible people” that work at CBS, namechecking the likes of Kelly Kahl, Thom Sherman and David Stapf. “It’s been one of the great honors of my life to host this show. They are always respectful,” he said. “I know you have many choices how you spend your money. They care, they respect the talent, I can tell you that firsthand, even if over the last hour it hasn’t always felt like it.”

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad