Jake McDorman Joins Betty Gilpin in ‘Mrs. Davis’ Peacock Series From Tara Hernandez & Damon Lindelof

Jake McDorman (Dopesick, The Right Stuff) has been tapped as the male lead opposite Betty Gilpin in Mrs. Davis, Peacock’s new drama series written and executive produced by Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof and produced by Warner Bros. Television, where both Hernandez and Lindelof are under overall deals..

Mrs. Davis is described as an exploration of faith versus technology — an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions

Gilpin will play a nun who goes to battle against an all-powerful Artificial Intelligence. McDorman will play Gilpin’s rebellious ex, who also has a personal vendetta against the Algorithm.

In addition to co-writing and executive producing Mrs. Davis with Lindelof, Hernandez serves as showrunner. Emmy-winning director Owen Harris will direct and executive produce multiple episodes, including the first one. Eugene Kelly also has joined as executive producer.

McDorman will be seen in the upcoming Paramount+ film Jerry and Marge Go Large as the son of the film’s title characters, played by Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening. The film will premiere at Tribeca on June 15. Additionally this summer he will be seen co-starring on FX’s upcoming limited series Class of ’09 with Kate Mara. Recently, he was seen on Hulu’s series Dopesick as U.S. Attorney John Brownlee and in National Geographic’s Disney+ series The Right Stuff portraying Alan Shepard, the first American to travel into space. McDorman, who also recurs on FX’s What We Do In The Shadows, is repped by UTA and Mosaic.