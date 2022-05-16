‘The Wolf Of Wall Street’ & ‘The Irishman’ Star Jake Hoffman Behind Coming-Of-Age Rom-Com ‘The Problem With Poets’ – Cannes Market

EXCLUSIVE: The Wolf of Wall Street and The Irishman star Jake Hoffman, whose father is Dustin Hoffman, is creating and directing coming-of-age romcom The Problem With Poets.

Film Mode Entertainment is launching sales at Cannes on the pic, which is being produced by Rolling Pictures.

The feature is a quintessential New York story about an aspiring poet who encounters his quirky dream girl on the subway. After a chance encounter and fleeting moment, Miles desperately searches Manhattan for Ash, the girl of his dreams. He falls head over heels for his quirky, adorable counterpart who shares his love for poetry and zest for life in the big city and underneath Ash’s beauty and tomboy style is a complex, intelligent, anxious, precocious tornado who wraps everyone up in her complicated messes. What follows is a romance for which neither were prepared.

Hoffman recently completed production on Darren Le Gallo’s Sam and Kate, in which he stars opposite his father and Sissy Spacek. Past credits include The Wolf of Wall Street, The Irishman and Click.

Hoffman said: “The protagonist has a pessimistic view of the universe that’s in contrast with an optimistic view of love, in other words, it’s a coming-of-age story.”

Rolling Pictures Producer Mark Maxey added: “Jake’s story in Poets is a relatable and modern romantic comedy that embraces and celebrates the complexities of budding romance at a time when people are shedding labels and still defining who they are.”

Hoffman is represented by WME and Grandview.