Jacob Tremblay & Woody Norman To Star In Paul Barry Debut ‘The Skeleton Tree’; Sierra/Afinity To Sell Survival Story At Cannes Market

Jacob Tremblay (Room) and Woody Norman (C’mon C’mon) are starring in The Skeleton Tree, which Sierra/Affinity is selling at the Cannes Market.

Paul Barry’s directorial debut is based on Iain Lawrence’s 2016 book of the same name and comes from 87North and 3Fifty Fifty.

The Skeleton Tree follows two boys, whose lives are changed forever when they survive a boating accident and end up stranded on a remote Alaskan shore. Through environmental calamities and unimaginable obstacles, the fundamentally different pair must eventually trust and depend on each other to survive.

7North’s Kelly McCormick is producing the film alongside Barry, who writes and directs, Michael Collins, and Kristian Andresen via their 3Fifty Films banner, with 87North’s David Leitch executive producing.

Tremblay starred in the Oscar-nominated Room and other features such as Good Boys, The Predator, Wonder, and Luca, while Norman starred opposite Joaquin Phoenix in C’mon C’mon and received a BAFTA Best Supporting Actor nomination. He will next be seen in Universal Pictures’ Last Voyage of the Demeter, which is slated for release in early 2023, and Lionsgate’s Cobweb opposite Lizzy Caplan.

Kristen Figeroid, Sierra/Affinity’s Managing Director and Executive VP, said: ”Paul Barry has crafted a remarkable survival story that will feature two of the most charismatic young actors working today in Jacob and Woody. In addition to Paul and this exceptional cast, we look forward to continuing our relationship with Sierra alum Kelly McCormick and the brilliant team at 87North.”

Kelly has been First Assistant Director on more than 50 features, including Nobody, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and Deadpool 2, as well as Sony Pictures’ upcoming Bullet Train, which is also produced by 87North.

