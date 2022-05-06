Jack Huston To Play Lasher In ‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ For AMC Networks

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches has found its Lasher. Jack Huston (House of Gucci) has been tapped to play the series regular role in the AMC Networks series. Lasher is one of Rice’s most mysterious and sensual characters — a powerful, shape-shifting entity who has been bound to the Mayfair witches for hundreds of years. Huston joins previously announced series regulars, including Alexandra Daddario (Dr. Rowan Fielding), Harry Hamlin (Cortland Mayfair) and Tongayi Chirisa (Ciprien).

Based on the Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy, Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon (Daddario) who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. The eight-episode series is currently in production in New Orleans and debuts on AMC+ later this year.

Written and executive produced by showrunner Esta Spalding (Masters of Sex, On Becoming a God in Central Florida) and Michelle Ashford (Masters of Sex, The Pacific) Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches is the second series in an expanding Anne Rice universe, following Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire. Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) is overseeing development of the full Anne Rice collection into a streaming and television universe.

Huston recently starred alongside Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Al Pacino, Jared Leto and more in Ridley Scott’s Oscar-nominated drama House of Gucci for MGM and United Artists Releasing. He recently wrapped shooting Lulu Wang’s Amazon limited series, Expats, opposite Nicole Kidman. He can also be seen on Manhunt: Deadly Games for Spectrum and on Noah Hawley’s award-winning series Fargo on FX. Huston will also soon be seen in Randall Emmett’s thriller Wash Me in the River, with Robert De Niro, John Malkovich and Willa Fitzgerald and in Rosemary Rodriguez’s horror film Hail Mary, with Angela Sarafyan. Huston is repped by UTA, 111 Media and JSSK.