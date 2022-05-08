It’s A Snub: Channel 4 & HBO Drama ‘It’s A Sin’ Misses Out At BAFTA TV Awards

Channel 4 and HBO’s lauded drama It’s a Sin missed out in several major categories at the BAFTA TV Awards this evening, as the BBC and ITV emerged as the big winners. Scroll down for the full list.

Russell T Davies’ Red Production Company-created drama was up for Best Mini-Series, with Olly Alexander in contention for Leading Actor and Lydia West competing for Leading Actress.

However, BBC prison drama Time won the Mini-Series category, Sean Bean won Leading Actor for the same drama and Jodie Comer’s performance in Channel 4’s Help pipped West and Kate Winslet in the Leading Actress Category.

Compounding a disappointing evening for the hotly-tipped show, Callum Scott Howells and David Carlyle lost out to Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen in the Supporting Actor category. It’s a Sin writer Davies, who earlier today unveiled Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa as Doctor Who’s next Time Lord, had lost out to In My Skin’s Kayleigh Llewelyn at the BAFTA TV Craft Awards last month. It’s A Sin won two gongs at that awards.

The big winner at the BAFTA TV Awards, held at the Royal Festival Hall on London’s Southbank, was the BBC, which walked away with nine awards. Commercial rival ITV had a great night, taking home seven, while Channel 4 won five.

Meanwhile it was a poor night for Netflix, which didn’t win a single award. Amazon bagged the Best International prize for Barry Jenkins’ The Underground Railroad, in something of a shock in a very competitive category that included Succession and Squid Game. Sky/HBO took home two.

FULL LIST OF CATEGORIES (WINNERS IN BOLD)

ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME

AN AUDIENCE WITH ADELE Adele, Jonathan Dickins, Sally Wood, Ben Winston, Lou Fox, Bex Hampson – Fulwell 73, Onward, Sony, Columbia/ITV

ANT & DEC’S SATURDAY NIGHT TAKEAWAY Production Team – Lifted Entertainment, Mitre Studios/ITV

LIFE & RHYMES Production Team – CPL Productions, Licklemor Productions/Sky Arts

STRICTLY COME DANCING Production Team – BBC Studios/BBC One

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

CATHY TYSON Help – The Forge Entertainment, One Shoe Films/Channel 4

CÉLINE BUCKENS Showtrial – World Productions/BBC One

EMILY MORTIMER The Pursuit of Love – Open Book Productions, Moonage Pictures, Amazon Studios/BBC One JESSICA PLUMMER The Girl Before – 42/BBC One

LEAH HARVEY Foundation – Skydance Television, Phantom Four/Apple TV+

TAHIRAH SHARIF The Tower – Mammoth Screen, Windhover Films/ITV

NEWS COVERAGE

CHANNEL 4 NEWS: BLACK TO FRONT Production Team – Channel 4 News/ Channel 4 GOOD MORNING BRITAIN: SHAMIMA BEGUM Production Team – ITV Studios Daytime/ITV

ITV NEWS AT TEN: STORMING OF THE CAPITOL Production Team – ITV News, ITN/ITV

SKY NEWS: AFGHANISTAN: ENDGAME Production Team – Sky News/Sky News

SPECIALIST FACTUAL

BLACK POWER: A BRITISH STORY OF RESISTANCE George Amponsah, Helen Bart, Steve McQueen, James Rogan, Soleta Rogan, Tracey Scoffield – Rogan Productions, Lammas Park, Turbine Studios/BBC Two

FREDDIE MERCURY: THE FINAL ACT James Rogan, Daniel Hall, Chris Wilson, Mark Hedgecoe, Soleta Rogan, Simon Lupton – Rogan Productions/BBC Two

THE MISSING CHILDREN Production Team – TrueNevision/ITV

SILENCED: THE HIDDEN STORY OF DISABLED BRITAIN Production Team – Blast! Films/BBC Two

DAYTIME

THE CHASE Michael Kelpie, Martin Scott, Helen Tumbridge, Hester Davies, Christina Clayton, Mick Thomas – Potato/ITV

MONEYBAGS David Flynn, Michelle Woods, Aaron Rosenthal, Louisa Benger, Shaun Parry, Mike Maclaine – Youngest Media/Channel 4

RICHARD OSMAN’S HOUSE OF GAMES Tamara Gilder, Breid McLoone, Tom Banks, Abby Brakewell, John Smith, Sarah Boyce – Remarkable Television/BBC Two

STEPH’S PACKED LUNCH Ben Wicks, Rebecca Papworth, Vivek Sharma, Steph McGovern, Alan Clayton, Derek Hallworth – Expectation, Can Can Productions/Channel 4

SPORT

THE ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX Production Team – Sky Sports, Formula 1/Sky Sports Formula 1

ITV RACING: THE GRAND NATIONAL Mark Demuth, Paul McNamara, Paul Cooper, Tasleem Hasham-Laywood, Rob Oldham, Jon Harris – ITV Sport/ITV

TOKYO 2020 OLYMPICS Production Team – BBC Sport/BBC One

UEFA EURO 2020 SEMI-FINAL: ENGLAND V DENMARK Mark Demuth, Paul McNamara, Phil Heslop, Maggie Price, Roger Pearce, Stuart Smith – ITV Sport/ITV

SINGLE DOCUMENTARY

9/11: INSIDE THE PRESIDENT’S WAR ROOM Adam Wishart, Neil Grant, Serena Kennedy, Simon Finch – Wish/Art Films/BBC One

GRENFELL: THE UNTOLD STORY James Newton, Daisy Ayliffe, Emma Lysaght, Kirsty Cunningham, Jessie Versluys – BBC Studios/Channel 4

MY CHILDHOOD, MY COUNTRY – 20 YEARS IN AFGHANISTAN Phil Grabsky, Shoaib Sharifi, Amanda Wilkie, Clive Mattock – Seventh Art Productions/ITV

NAIL BOMBER: MAN HUNT Production Team – Expectation/Netflix

CURRENT AFFAIRS

FEARLESS: THE WOMEN FIGHTING PUTIN (EXPOSURE) Sarah Collinson, David Henshaw, David Alter, Sasha Odynova, Ksenia Barakovskaya – Hardcash Productions, The Economist/ITV

FOUR HOURS AT THE CAPITOL Jamie Roberts, Will Grayburn, Dan Reed – AMOS Pictures/BBC Two

THE MEN WHO SELL FOOTBALL (AL JAZEERA INVESTIGATIONS) Phil Rees, David Harrison, Jason Gwynne, Sarah Yeo, Nicholas Dove, Naji Tamimi – Al Jazeera I-Unit/Al Jazeera English

TRUMP TAKES ON THE WORLD Norma Percy, Tim Stirzaker, Sam Collins, Tania Rakhmanova, Lucy Hetherington, Greg Sanderson – Brook Lapping, Les Films D’ici, Arte France/BBC Two

INTERNATIONAL

CALL MY AGENT! Harold Valentin, Aurélien Larger, Dominique Besnehard, Michel Feller – Mon Voisin Productions, Mother Productions, France Télévisions/Netflix

LUPIN Production Team – Gaumont Télévision/Netflix

MARE OF EASTTOWN Production Team – wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem, Zobot Projects, HBO/Sky Atlantic

SQUID GAME Hwang Dong-hyuk, Kim Ji-Yeon – Siren Pictures/Netflix

SUCCESSION Production Team – Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions, HBO/Sky Atlantic THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD Barry Jenkins, Colson Whitehead, Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner – Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie, Amazon Studios/Amazon Prime

SINGLE DRAMA

DEATH OF ENGLAND: FACE TO FACE Clint Dyer, Dixie Linder, David Sabel, Rufus Norris, Christine Schwarzman, Roy Williams – National Theatre, Sabel Productions, Cuba Pictures/Sky Arts

HELP Production Team – The Forge Entertainment, One Shoe Films/Channel 4

I AM VICTORIA Dominic Savage, Krishnendu Majumdar, Richard Yee, Suranne Jones, Josh Hyams, David Charap – Me + You Productions/Channel 4

TOGETHER Production Team – Shoebox Films, Sonia Friedman Productions, BBC Film/BBC Two

LIVE EVENT

THE BRIT AWARDS 2021 Production Team – BRITS TV/ITV

THE EARTHSHOT PRIZE 2021 Production Team – BBC Studios/BBC One

THE ROYAL BRITISH LEGION FESTIVAL OF REMEMBRANCE Production Team – BBC Studios/BBC One SPRINGWATCH 2021 Production Team – BBC Studio/BBC Two

FEATURES

BIG ZUU’S BIG EATS Sam Grace, Alex Gilman, Chris Faith, Lucy Blatch, Big Zuu, Rohan Minhas – Boom/Dave

MORTIMER & WHITEHOUSE: GONE FISHING Paul Whitehouse, Bob Mortimer, Lisa Clark, Stephanie Fyfe, Rob Gill – Owl Power/BBC Two

SORT YOUR LIFE OUT Charlotte Brookes, Kurt Seywald, James Callum, Lucy Blatch, Michael Hyland, Demi Doyle – Optomen Television/BBC One

THE GREAT BRITISH SEWING BEE Production Team – Love Productions/BBC One

SCRIPTED COMEDY

ALMA’S NOT NORMAL Sophie Willan, Gill Isles, Andrew Chaplin, Nerys Evans – Expectation/BBC Two

MOTHERLAND Holly Walsh, Helen Serafinowicz, Barunka O’Shaughnessy, Caroline Norris, Sharon Horgan, Clelia Mountford – Merman Television, Twofour/Channel 4

STATH LETS FLATS Jamie Demetriou, Seb Barwell, Andrew Gaynord, Ash Atalla – Roughcut TV/Channel 4

WE ARE LADY PARTS Production Team – Working Title Television/Channel 4

SUPPORTING ACTOR

CALLUM SCOTT HOWELLS It’s A Sin – Red Production Company/Channel 4

DAVID CARLYLE It’s A Sin – Red Production Company/Channel 4

MATTHEW MACFADYEN Succession – Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions, HBO/Sky Atlantic

NONSO ANOZIE Sweet Tooth – Warner Bros. Television/Netflix

OMARI DOUGLAS It’s A Sin – Red Production Company/Channel 4

STEPHEN GRAHAM Time – BBC Studios/BBC One

REALITY & CONSTRUCTED FACTUAL

GOGGLEBOX Production Team – Studio Lambert/Channel 4

MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT UK Murray Boland, Dermot Caulfield, Danielle Lux, Sharyn Mills, Rachel Viner, James Kayler – CPL Productions/E4

RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE UK RuPaul Charles, Fenton Bailey, Tom Campbell, Bruce McCoy, Sally Miles, Matt Green – World of Wonder Productions/BBC Three

THE DOG HOUSE Production Team – Five Mile Films/Channel 4

FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME

AIMEE LOU WOOD Sex Education – Eleven Film/Netflix

AISLING BEA This Way Up – Merman Television/Channel 4

ANJANA VASAN We Are Lady Parts – Working Title Television/Channel 4 NATASIA DEMETRIOU Stath Lets Flats – Roughcut TV/Channel 4

ROSE MATAFEO Starstruck – Avalon/BBC Three

SOPHIE WILLAN Alma’s Not Normal – Expectation/BBC Two

MINI-SERIES

IT’S A SIN Russell T Davies, Nicola Shindler, Peter Hoar, Phil Collinson – Red Production Company/Channel 4 LANDSCAPERS Will Sharpe, Ed Sinclair, Katie Carpenter, Olivia Colman, Jane Featherstone, Chris Fry – SISTER, South of the River Pictures/Sky Atlantic

STEPHEN Mark Redhead, Madonna Baptiste, Alrick Riley, Frank Cottrell Boyce, Joe Cottrell Boyce,

Jessica Sharkey – HTM Television/ITV

TIME Jimmy McGovern, Tom Sherry, Lewis Arnold, Simon Maloney, Michael Parke, Andrew Morrissey – BBC Studios/BBC One

FACTUAL SERIES